Galaxy to Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City, at the Lotte New York Palace. Mike is expected to provide his thoughts on the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets sector.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/ . For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy is building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected] mailto:[email protected]