Galaxy Partners with Zodia Custody Enabling Access to Staking, Liquidity, and Financing Solutions

Institutional investors can now unlock the full potential of secure and efficient staking to maximize rewards and have access to liquidity

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) announced today that it has integrated with Zodia Custody, the institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD, marking a strategic expansion of Galaxy's staking offerings into Europe with one of the region's leading custody providers. This integration significantly expands institutional access to Galaxy's comprehensive staking solutions across the European market, enabling Zodia Custody's clients to securely engage in compliant, high-performance staking while maintaining custody of their assets within their preferred jurisdiction.

Through this integration, Zodia Custody's clients can now choose to stake with Galaxy and leverage the Company's infrastructure to help maximize rewards with minimal operational overhead, alongside robust monitoring, reporting, and risk-management tools. Crucially, the integration unlocks measurable utility for Zodia Custody's client network, as it allows clients staking with Galaxy to use their staked assets as collateral for loans and other financial products. This is achieved via Galaxy's Trading team, enabling access to liquidity without the need to sell their holdings.

This new offering also lays the groundwork for future collaboration on exchange-traded products that incorporate staking and lending functionality, broadening access to digital asset products across European markets that aim to generate yield.

"This collaboration with Zodia Custody reinforces Galaxy's dedication to providing quality blockchain infrastructure solutions for institutional investors," said Zane Glauber, Head of Blockchain Infrastructure at Galaxy. "Expanding our footprint in Europe is a strategic priority. By combining Zodia Custody's security and risk framework with Galaxy's market-leading staking and trading capabilities, we're providing institutions with a differentiated and streamlined way to participate in digital asset staking while remaining aligned with regional custody and regulatory requirements."

"This partnership is the perfect fusion - allowing us to combine Galaxy's staking infrastructure with Zodia Custody's secure technology, with a view to unlock our clients' digital asset strategies through custody, staking, and financing opportunities," said Anoosh Arevshatian, Chief Product Officer at Zodia Custody. "The solution highlights the growing demand for secure, institutional-quality staking solutions with greater utility as large-scale investors increasingly seek reliable ways to maximize their participation in blockchain networks while mitigating risk."

Galaxy's Blockchain Infrastructure team manages approximately $4.2 billion in assets under stake1, serving institutional investors, digital asset platforms, and protocols. This integration with Zodia Custody marks Galaxy's second collaboration with a custodian this year, following the Company's inclusion in the set of staking providers integrated with BitGo in February 2025.

_________________________________ 1 Assets under stake as of Dec. 31, 2024.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, investment banking, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is the leading institution-first digital asset custodian by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD. It enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital asset future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.

