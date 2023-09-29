Galaxy Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset and blockchain technology sectors, announced today that it has entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Galaxy's ordinary shares ("Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Galaxy previously announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to purchase, during the 12-month period commencing May 31, 2023 and terminating May 30, 2024, up to 10,056,193 Shares, representing approximately 10% of issued and outstanding as of May 19, 2023, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable law.

During the effective period of Galaxy's ASPP, Galaxy's broker may purchase Shares at times when Galaxy would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Galaxy's broker based upon parameters set by Galaxy when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with Galaxy's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Galaxy

Disclaimers

