Galaxy Digital to Participate in the KBW Fintech Payments Conference 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY), a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder, CEO, and Chairman will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Fintech Payments Conference on Tuesday, February 23 at 9:40 a.m. (ET).

The discussion will be available via webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw70/gaxy/1684755 and listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Company's website at https://www.galaxydigital.io/investor-relations/.

The topics are expected to include, among others, macroeconomics, decentralized finance and the institutional adoption of digital assets.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io and connect with us on linkedin.com/company/galaxydigital, https://twitter.com/GalaxyDigitalHQ.

