Galaxy Digital to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mike is expected to provide his views on digital assets and the banking industry.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

