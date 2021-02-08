Galaxy Digital to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Digital Asset Symposium

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY), a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector, today announced that Mike Novogratz, founder, CEO and Chairman, Amanda Fabiano, Head of Mining, and Jon Kol, Vice President, Principal Investments, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Digital Asset Symposium on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Mike Novogratz's fireside chat with Tony Dwyer, Chief Market Strategist and Michael Graham, Director of Research at Canaccord Genuity, will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via webcast at:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord52/p1/1940325

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital's mission is to be the bridge between the crypto and the institutional worlds. The Galaxy Digital team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

