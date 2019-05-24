Galaxy Digital to Host a Shareholder Update Conference Call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 8:30AM EDT

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the TSX-Venture Exchange on Wednesday, May 29th. Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital, will host a conference call to provide a general update to shareholders on the Company's activities and results the next morning on Thursday, May 30th at 8:30am Eastern Daylight Time.

Participants are invited to join the call via the information provided below. For those unable to participate, an audio recording of the call will be available on the Company's website until 5pm EDT on June 14, 2019.

Date: Thursday, May 30th

Time: 8:30am EDT

US dial-in number: 646-787-0157

Canadian dial-in number: 647-478-7145

Participant Passcode: 331110

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

For further information: Galaxy Digital Investor Relations; Email: investor.relations@galaxydigital.io; Tel: 212-390-9216; Prosek (for media inquiries on behalf of Galaxy Digital): Mike Geller; Email: mgeller@prosek.com; Tel: 212-279-3115