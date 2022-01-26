Galaxy Digital Provides Macroeconomic and Updated Strategic View of Current Cryptocurrency Market Volatility

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or "the Company"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today provided a macroeconomic and updated strategic view regarding current cryptocurrency market volatility in a short video, which can be viewed on our Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/.

In this video, CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz shared his macroeconomic views on current cryptocurrency market conditions, and also provided an update on Galaxy Digital's strategic view of current conditions, saying "When you have a to-do list as long as ours at Galaxy in terms of acquisitions, people we're hiring, businesses we're building, as long as you have a strong balance sheet, which we do, sometimes dislocations can play into your strength. And so, I see this as an opportunity. We are optimistic, we are going to continue to grow, certainly we'll monitor market conditions, but I do not see anything out there telling me this is a time to slow down."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

