Galaxy Digital Expands Global Footprint with Appointment of Tim Grant as Head of Europe

Former CEO at SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), a Leading Swiss Regulated Digital Asset Exchange, Mr. Grant Brings 20 Years of Experience Spanning Capital Markets, FinTech, and Crypto

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company"), the pre-eminent global provider of digital assets and cryptocurrency financial services for institutions, today announced that Tim Grant will join the firm as Head of Europe effective August 16th, 2021. Mr. Grant brings over 20 years of institutional crypto, capital markets, FinTech, and management experience to Galaxy Digital. In this new role, Mr. Grant will be responsible for expanding Galaxy Digital's existing presence in Europe across all business lines as well as overseeing operations and key client relationships.

"Welcoming a professional of Tim's caliber to Galaxy Digital's leadership team marks an exciting chapter for the firm as crypto and blockchain technology continue to gain traction globally," said Mike Novogratz, CEO and Chairman of Galaxy Digital. "Europe is an important region for Galaxy Digital. Along with Tim, our incoming Chairman and senior advisor Michael Daffey is currently based in Europe. Many clients of our Trading, Asset Management and Investment Banking businesses are based in Europe, as are BitGo custody clients. Tim's demonstrated leadership, operating expertise and proven track record in both legacy finance and the emergent crypto economy will accelerate our ability to address the global market opportunity that is crypto."

According to a recent survey by Fidelity Digital Assets, more than three quarters (77%) of institutional investors in Europe believe digital assets should be part of a portfolio and more than 90% of institutional investors globally, interested in digital assets expect to have an allocation in their institution's or clients' portfolios within the next five years. Mr. Grant's hire exemplifies the firm's continued commitment to invest aggressively in expansion to meet the increasingly global demands of the institutional marketplace for digital asset, crypto, and blockchain technology offerings. Under Mr. Grant's leadership, Galaxy Digital intends to further solidify its position as the dominant diversified crypto and digital asset platform for institutional clients across Europe.

Previously, Mr. Grant served as the Chief Executive Officer at SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), the Swiss regulated digital asset exchange of SIX Group. Prior to joining SDX, he held senior positions at several financial services firms, including CEO and Founder of DrumG Technologies, CEO of the R3 Lab and Research Center, and Managing Director at UBS O'Connor and UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Grant continues to be closely connected within the FinTech and crypto industries, serving on the boards of several leading companies and organizations including Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Custodigit AG, Global Blockchain Business Council and ApexE3, among others.

"Galaxy Digital has established itself as the pre-eminent crypto and digital asset-centric financial services platform, acting as a gateway for institutional clients and corporations to participate in the rapidly evolving future of financial services," said Mr. Grant. "I am delighted to join Mike Novogratz and the deep bench of talented professionals at Galaxy who are acting as trusted partners to clients, while working to make crypto and digital assets ubiquitous, and I look forward to bringing my experience in both the traditional and crypto markets in Europe to bear as we make digital asset widespread accessibility and acceptance an institutional reality."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company dedicated to the digital asset and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in five synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Fund Management is the digital asset funds brand of the Asset Management business. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investors Relations Contacts: Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Steven Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216 Media Relations Contact: Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796

Related Links

https://www.galaxydigital.io/

