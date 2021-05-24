Galaxy Digital Expands Galaxy Fund Management with Acquisition of Vision Hill Group

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired Vision Hill Group, a premier investment consultant and asset manager in the digital asset sector that provides sophisticated investors with access to institutional-caliber investment products, data, benchmarks, and analytics for more informed investment decisions. The acquisition adds to Galaxy Fund Management's leading platform for institutions looking to unlock investment opportunities across the digital asset class.

"As the institutionalization of digital assets accelerates, so does the need for comprehensive, institutional-grade platforms to support it and that's precisely what we're building at Galaxy," said Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President, and Head of Global Markets. "The powerful data capabilities that Scott Army, Dan Zuller, and the Vision Hill team have developed are the perfect addition to our full suite of technology-driven financial services and investment management solutions, fostering the broader mainstream adoption of digital assets."

The transaction will further expand Galaxy Fund Management's growing product suite and enable institutional clients to access an even broader array of data and intelligence to streamline research and inform investment decisions. Vision Hill Group's family of crypto hedge fund indices, leading crypto-market intelligence database VisionTrack, and sophisticated asset management capabilities with a crypto-focused fund of funds product sit at the intersection of information (data), expertise (strategies), and access (opportunities).

"Galaxy Fund Management is rapidly expanding its capabilities to ultimately provide institutional-grade exposure to every investable corner of digital assets so that institutions can easily get involved in this booming industry," said Steve Kurz, Partner and Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital. "Our acquisition of Vision Hill is an important milestone as Galaxy Fund Management's product suite continues to grow and as we further define the digital asset class."

"Our mission is to empower institutional investors with data-driven solutions so that they can get the most out of digital assets," said Scott Army, CEO of Vision Hill Group. "Having worked closely with the talented team at Galaxy over the past 2 years, we are confident that Galaxy Fund Management will help further bring this vision to life and look forward to what we can accomplish together as digital assets reach an inflection point."

Galaxy Digital's Investment Banking division also provided assistance on the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Maples & Calder LLP are serving as legal advisors to Galaxy Digital. Kluk Farber Law PLLC is serving as legal advisor to Vision Hill Group.

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Vision Hill Group is a premier investment consultant and asset manager in digital assets, with a family of crypto hedge fund indices, a leading market intelligence database, called VisionTrack, and an asset management arm with a crypto-focused fund of funds product.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's ability to realize anticipated transaction benefits and the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

