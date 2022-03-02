Galaxy Digital Announces the Appointment of Jane Dietze to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or "the Company"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced the appointment of Jane Dietze to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dietze is the Chief Investment Officer and Vice President of Brown University.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Jane's caliber join our board and help us continue to drive the institutionalization of digital assets," said Mike Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital. "Jane's tenure overseeing Brown University's endowment fund, which topped the Ivy League for three years in a row, is a culmination of decades of industry-leading expertise in the investment management space and will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our board. As Galaxy grows, we look forward to the unique perspective and support she will provide."

Ms. Dietze joined Brown University in 2013 as Managing Director before becoming CIO and Vice President in 2018. Previously, Ms. Dietze served as Director of Private Equity at Bowdoin College and as Managing Director of Credit Funds at Fortress Investment Group, where she managed an endowment-style fund for several years. Earlier in her career, Ms. Dietze worked as a General Partner at venture capital firms NextPoint Partners and Columbia Capital, as Investment Officer at International Finance Corporation, and as CEO and Co-Founder of software company TORSO, which was sold to Wayfarer Communications in May 1997.

"Galaxy Digital upholds a reputation for spearheading innovation, whether that's through bringing new products to market or addressing critical industry issues including energy use and hiring practices," said Ms. Dietze. "Mike has shaped Galaxy Digital into one of the most inclusive and leading crypto innovators with a pulse on both traditional and decentralized finance, and I welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with him and the other members of the board as we pioneer a new economic paradigm."

Ms. Dietze's appointment comes on the heels of Galaxy Digital's recently launched Sustainability Program and Strategy, underscoring the Company's commitment to responsible environmental practices, inclusivity, and sustainable business operations. For more information on Galaxy Digital's sustainability program, please visit https://investor.galaxydigital.io/Governance/Sustainability/.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

