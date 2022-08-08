Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net comprehensive loss of $554.7 million against digital asset price declines within quarter

Partners' Capital increased 23% versus second quarter 2021 to $1.8 billion

The Company maintains a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital", "Galaxy", the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

"I am proud of Galaxy's outperformance during a challenging market and macroeconomic environment. Prudent risk management, along with our commitment to exacting credit standards, allowed us to maintain over $1.5 billion in liquidity, including over $1.0 billion in cash, said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

"We remain in strong position to weather prolonged volatility, and to take advantage of strategic opportunities to grow Galaxy in a sustainable manner."

Select Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022

Net comprehensive loss was $554.7 million , compared to a $182.9 million loss in the prior year period.

Within the quarter, the Partnership's operating business lines of Investment Banking and Mining were profitable in aggregate, contributing $1.1 million to net comprehensive income in the quarter.

The Mining business demonstrated record revenue of $10.9 million in the quarter, and additionally grew net comprehensive income 204% compared to the same period last year.

in the quarter, and additionally grew net comprehensive income 204% compared to the same period last year. Partners' Capital was $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter, up 23% from $1.5 billion in the prior year period.

was at the end of the quarter, up 23% from in the prior year period. During the quarter, Partners' Capital decreased 27% quarter-over-quarter to $1.8 billion , from $2.5 billion due to the net comprehensive loss in the quarter.

This decrease was against the backdrop of a total cryptocurrency market capitalization decrease of approximately 56% during the quarter. 1





Additionally, total value locked in decentralized finance (or "DeFi") for the sector has decreased approximately 51% quarter-over-quarter to $39 billion during the second quarter 2022. 2

The Company maintained a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022 .

Liquidity includes $1.0 billion in cash and a net digital asset 3 position of $474.3 million , with $256.2 million of that net digital asset position held in non-algorithmic stablecoins.

As of June 30, 2022 , net digital assets 3 was $474.3 million , compared to $910.5 million as of March 31, 2022 . The decrease in net digital asset 3 position was primarily driven by selling-out of certain liquid positions to increase our cash position, and overall decreases in digital asset prices.

_______________________ 1 Represents coinmarketcap.com total cryptocurrency market capitalization quoted price. 2 Represents total value locked in DeFi according to defipulse.com. 3 Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022

Galaxy Digital Trading ("GDT") reported continued growth in client count and strong revenue from our counterparty-facing businesses, against decreased counterparty trading volumes and digital asset price declines within the quarter.

reported continued growth in client count and strong revenue from our counterparty-facing businesses, against decreased counterparty trading volumes and digital asset price declines within the quarter. Strong cumulative counterparty-facing GDT Operational Net Revenue 4 ("GDT Operational Revenue") within the quarter brought year-to-date GDT Operational Revenue to over $50 million . Year-to-date GDT Operational Revenue is approximately 50% from our Derivatives business, with the remaining approximately equally split between our Credit and Quantitative Trading businesses.

Within the quarter, GDT onboarded over 40 new counterparties to our trading platform, bringing our total trading counterparties to nearly 850, and continues to provide liquidity in over 100 cryptocurrencies.



Counterparty trading volumes decreased by 15% from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , and decreased by 35% year over year.

The Company's cumulative gross counterparty loan originations grew to approximately $940 million within the quarter, and the value of GDT's counterparty loan and yield portfolio decreased 50% sequentially quarter over quarter.

With approximately 30 active clients, our credit portfolio had one instance of a credit impairment in the quarter of approximately $10 million , for which we took full loan-loss reserve and are actively working to recover. This credit impairment represents 0.5% of current total Partner's Capital.

Galaxy Digital Asset Management ("GDAM") reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") 5 of nearly $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2022 , a 40% decrease against the 56% decrease of total cryptocurrency market capitalization from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . AUM consisted of $765 million in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and just over $930 million in the Galaxy Interactive venture franchise. 6

reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of nearly as of , a 40% decrease against the 56% decrease of total cryptocurrency market capitalization from the quarter ended . AUM consisted of in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and just over in the Galaxy Interactive venture franchise. GDAM continues to build upon its comprehensive and diverse suite of active, passive, and venture strategies, focusing efforts in growing the venture and liquid alpha product suite — as a direct result, GDAM saw relatively flat net flows in the quarter.



Within the quarter, the Galaxy Interactive venture franchise grew AUM to just over $930 million , due to the increased value of the fully deployed, committed capital from Galaxy EOS VC Fund LP. 6

Galaxy Vision Hill had the first close of the GVH Venture FOF II LP in April at roughly $73 million and is expected to have its second close in early Fall 2022 which will bring total GVH AUM to nearly $200 million as previously announced.

GDAM launched the Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund, benchmarked to the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin index, with internal capital within the quarter. The fund seeks to utilize a combination of macro, quantitative, and fundamental analysis to pick large secular winners within the emerging crypto asset class.





Galaxy Digital Investment Banking ("GDIB") had a strong quarter growing the active deal pipeline, advising on marquee transactions, and adding $2.3 million of top line revenue in the quarter.

had a strong quarter growing the active deal pipeline, advising on marquee transactions, and adding of top line revenue in the quarter. GDIB is actively engaged in the markets' prominent shift towards M&A activity, securing a sizable backlog of both buy-side and sell-side M&A mandates and is executing against an active pipeline of mandates representing well over $1 billion in transaction value.

The team is also continuing to expand our local presence across different geographies, strengthening our ability to serve our clients and meet demand across the globe.



Within the quarter, GDIB advised on the successful close of one transaction in which we acted as exclusive financial advisor to Algorand and Hivemind on a take-private acquisition of Napster, an entertainment and music streaming service company initially made popular in the early 2000s.



We additionally realized revenue associated with the second close of a previously announced capital raise transaction.





Galaxy Digital Mining ("GDM") had another quarter of strong results across its proprietary mining operations while continuing to take a prudent approach toward Miner Finance, resulting in revenue of $10.9 million and net comprehensive income of $1.5 million in the quarter.

had another quarter of strong results across its proprietary mining operations while continuing to take a prudent approach toward Miner Finance, resulting in revenue of and net comprehensive income of in the quarter. Proprietary mining operations continued to mine bitcoin at a marginal cost significantly lower than fair market value.



GDM remains on track to achieve over 3,000 Petahash per second (PH/s) of mining capacity for both proprietary and miner-finance operations, from monthly deliveries by the end of 2022. This represents an increase from the previously reported 2,500 PH/s following new machine purchases made within the quarter.



Additionally, GDM added a new hosting provider this quarter, Aspen Creek Digital Corporation ("ACDC"). ACDC is a bitcoin mining company focused on renewable energy, demonstrating GDM's ongoing commitment to use an electricity power mix consisting of more than 80% sustainable power sources.

Principal Investments ("GDPI"): The Company now holds 141 investments across 100 portfolio companies as of June 30, 2022 . Within the second quarter 2022, GDPI followed a conservative approach to capital deployment and focused on smaller investments.



________________________ 4 GDT Operational Net Revenue includes a credit impairment in the Second Quarter 2022, of approximately $10 million. 5 AUM is an internal estimate inclusive of a sub-advised fund, committed capital in a closed-end vehicle, and seed investments by affiliates. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, and withdrawals. 6 June 30, 2022, AUM associated with Galaxy EOS VC Fund LP, which has now completed its investment period, is reported as NAV. Note that NAV for the Galaxy EOS VC Fund LP is calculated as of March 31, 2022, the latest available NAV of the portfolio.

Corporate Updates

US Listing: As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware -incorporated company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing.





As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a -incorporated company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. Share Repurchase Program: As announced on May 16, 2022 , the Company has entered into a Share Repurchase Program and has purchased 4,092,952 of the 10,596,720 ordinary shares allowable as of August 5, 2022 . The Company will continue to use the Program opportunistically at times when it believes that the current market price of its shares does not reflect their intrinsic value and that purchasing its own ordinary shares is consistent with the objective of creating long term shareholder value.





As announced on , the Company has entered into a and has purchased 4,092,952 of the 10,596,720 ordinary shares allowable as of . The Company will continue to use the Program opportunistically at times when it believes that the current market price of its shares does not reflect their intrinsic value and that purchasing its own ordinary shares is consistent with the objective of creating long term shareholder value. Hiring: In July 2022 , the Company announced Danielle Johnson as Global Head of Distribution. Danielle joined the Company from Credit Suisse where she served as Managing Director leading Venture Capital coverage out of New York among various other senior positions. Prior to her time at Credit Suisse, she was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs holding a number of roles across client relationship and institutional sales.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/ . The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-877-407-0789, or 1-201-689-8562 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through August 29, 2022, the recording will also be available by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) passcode: 13731282.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures.

Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 1,013,895

$ 811,129 Digital assets 875,068

2,420,777 Receivable for digital asset trades 25,964

8,332 Digital assets loans receivable 69,881

192,684 Digital assets receivables 17,287

52,998 Assets posted as collateral 88,566

71,400 Receivables 42,678

26,665 Due from broker 59,959

29,647 Derivative assets 29,710

45,669 Prepaid expenses and other assets 64,802

25,768 Loans receivable 131,045

190,087 Due from related party —

25,023 Total current assets 2,418,855

3,900,179







Digital assets receivables 6,072

18,659 Investments 753,947

1,069,776 Right of use asset 10,854

11,746 Property and equipment 154,218

58,187 Deferred tax asset 24,811

10,259 Intangible asset 2,460

3,087 Goodwill 24,645

24,645 Total non-current assets 977,007

1,196,359 Total assets $ 3,395,862

$ 5,096,538







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short 8,923

11,630 Derivative liabilities 41,854

25,567 Warrant liability 625

20,488 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 78,828

146,243 Payable to customers 142,936

142,441 Taxes payable 34,328

42,341 Payable for digital asset trades 17,494

13,216 Digital assets loans payable 425,108

905,013 Loans payable 105,783

33,289 Collateral payable 189,615

480,088 Due to related party 19,826

— Lease liability 3,479

2,164 Non-controlling interest liability 50,070

161,536 Total current liabilities 1,118,869

1,984,016







Notes payable 424,842

475,330 Deferred tax liability 7,801

25,608 Lease liability 10,949

13,233 Total non-current liabilities 443,592

514,171 Total liabilities 1,562,461

2,498,187







Equity





Partners' capital 1,833,401

2,598,351 Total equity 1,833,401

2,598,351







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,395,862

$ 5,096,538

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2022 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Income







Advisory and management fees $ 6,228 $ 2,444 $ 18,101 $ 4,357 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets (231,137) (162,533) 123,844 568,179 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 3,491 41,363 72,929 192,501 Interest income 10,055 16,835 24,690 25,368 Net derivative gain (loss) 80,019 118,461 161,996 73,276 Net income from digital asset mining 10,947 2,161 20,756 3,902 Other income 1,154 3,357 2,001 4,544

(119,243) 22,088 424,317 872,127









Operating expenses







Compensation and compensation related 34,652 (11,319) 75,200 83,633 Equity based compensation 31,134 13,548 53,896 20,647 General and administrative 34,160 9,514 52,108 15,524 Professional fees 9,940 11,527 19,531 16,093 Profit share arrangement expense — 8,033 — 12,165 Interest 12,067 18,467 24,874 32,260 Notes interest expense 7,336 — 14,610 —

(129,289) (49,770) (240,219) (180,322)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (233,372) (495,614) (733,643) (132,705) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (258,891) 165,052 (333,019) 223,334 Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative 51,104 — 57,597 — Net gain (loss) on warrant liability 17,177 2,663 19,698 (34,154) Foreign currency gain (loss) (1,302) (922) 715 1,795 (Gain) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

liability 100,606 173,612 114,017 (75,007)

(324,678) (155,209) (874,635) (16,737)









Income (loss) before income taxes (573,210) (182,891) (690,537) 675,068 Income taxes (18,509) — (24,628) — Net income (loss) for the period $ (554,701) $ (182,891) $ (665,909) $ 675,068









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (19) $ 14 $ (487) $ 298









Net comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (554,720) $ (182,877) $ (666,396) $ 675,366



Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2022 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) per unit:







Basic $ (1.69) $ (0.56) $ (2.03) $ 2.18 Diluted (1.74) (0.56) (2.08) 1.97 Weighted average units:







Basic 328,899,160 315,298,478 328,316,833 314,535,548 Diluted 329,139,528 315,298,478 328,947,139 346,562,472

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)













Advisory and management fees 62 — 3,907 2,259 — — 6,228 Net realized gain (loss)

on digital assets (219,954) (8,410) (2,773) — — — (231,137) Net realized gain (loss)

on investments (843) 4,334 — — — — 3,491 Income from lending 10,032 23 — — — — 10,055 Net derivative gain 80,019 — — — — — 80,019 Income from mining — — — — 10,947 — 10,947 Other income 308 780 66 — — — 1,154

(130,376) (3,273) 1,200 2,259 10,947 — (119,243)















Operating expenses 47,289 2,250 14,890 2,744 9,405 52,711 129,289















Net unrealized gain

(loss) on digital assets 7,337 (145,611) (95,098) — — — (233,372) Net unrealized gain

(loss) on investments (5,097) (253,955) 161 — — — (258,891) Net gain on notes

payable - derivative — — — — — 51,104 51,104 Net gain on warrant

liability — — — — — 17,177 17,177 Foreign currency gain (1,305) — — — — 3 (1,302) Loss attributable to

non-controlling

interests liability — — 100,606 — — — 100,606

935 (399,566) 5,669 — — 68,284 (324,678)















Income tax benefit — — — — — 18,509 18,509 Net income (loss) for

the period $ (176,730) $ (405,089) $ (8,021) $ (485) $ 1,542 $ 34,082 $ (554,701) Foreign currency

translation adjustment — — — — — (19) (19) Comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period $ (176,730) $ (405,089) $ (8,021) $ (485) $ 1,542 $ 34,063 $ (554,720)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)













Advisory and

management fees $ 60 $ — $ 2,384 $ — $ — $ — $ 2,444 Net realized gain (loss)

on digital assets (237,991) (2,525) 77,983 — — — $ (162,533) Net realized gain (loss)

on investments — 41,363 — — — — $ 41,363 Income from lending 16,816 19 — — — — $ 16,835 Net derivative gain (loss) 93,461 25,000 — — — — $ 118,461 Income from mining — — — — 2,161 — $ 2,161 Other income 1,220 2,062 75 — — — $ 3,357

(126,434) 65,919 80,442 — 2,161 — 22,088















Operating expenses 33,746 1,316 5,794 336 618 7,960 49,770















Net unrealized gain

(loss) on digital assets (177,220) (67,502) (249,856) — (1,036) — (495,614) Net unrealized gain

(loss) on investments — 165,052 — — — — 165,052 Net gain (loss) on

warrant liability — — — — — 2,663 2,663 Foreign currency gain (922) — — — — — (922) (Gain) loss attributable

to non-controlling

interests liability — — 173,612 — — — 173,612

(178,142) 97,550 (76,244) — (1,036) 2,663 (155,209)















Net income (loss) for

the period $ (338,322) $ 162,153 $ (1,596) $ (336) $ 507 $ (5,297) $ (182,891) Foreign currency

translation adjustment — — — — — 14 14 Comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period $ (338,322) $ 162,153 $ (1,596) $ (336) $ 507 $ (5,283) $ (182,877)

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2022 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Total assets $ 1,873,813 $ 931,910 $ 78,595 $ 22,715 $ 386,214 $ 102,615 $ 3,395,862















Total liabilities $ 928,291 $ 594 $ 51,663 $ 2,183 $ 5,760 $ 573,970 $ 1,562,461

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Total assets $ 2,971,090 $ 1,277,707 $ 193,436 $ 10,727 $ 292,942 $ 350,636 $ 5,096,538















Total liabilities $ 1,666,488 $ 174 $ 171,784 $ 122 $ 3,202 $ 656,417 $ 2,498,187

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 775,537 $ 50,004 $ 49,527 $ — $ — $ — $ 875,068 Digital assets receivables 7,983 15,376 — — — — 23,359 Digital assets posted as

collateral 88,566 — — — — — 88,566 Investments:













Pre-Launch Network 2,500 2,509 — — — — 5,009 Convertible Notes 5,287 4,486 — — — — 9,773 Preferred Stock — 304,184 — — — — 304,184 Common Stock 15,534 131,859 — — — — 147,393 LP/LLC Interests — 287,553 — — — — 287,553 Warrants/Trust

Units/Trust Shares — 35 — — — — 35

$ 895,407 $ 796,006 $ 49,527 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,740,940

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 2,121,772 $ 123,210 $ 165,300 $ — $ 10,495 $ — $ 2,420,777 Digital assets receivables — 71,657 — — — — 71,657 Digital assets posted as

collateral 71,400 — — — — — 71,400 Investments:













Pre-Launch Network — 6,393 — — — — 6,393 Convertible Notes — 9,768 — — — — 9,768 Preferred Stock — 382,182 — — — — 382,182 Common Stock 34,991 236,303 — — — — 271,294 LP/LLC Interests — 383,279 — — — — 383,279 Warrants/Trust Units 7,963 8,897 — — — — 16,860

$ 2,236,126 $ 1,221,689 $ 165,300 $ — $ 10,495 $ — $ 3,633,610

Net Digital Asset Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities, and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of June 30, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) As of June 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Assets



Digital assets $ 875,068 $ 2,420,777 Digital asset loans receivable, net 69,881 192,684 Digital assets receivable, current 17,287 52,998 Digital assets receivable, noncurrent 6,072 18,659 Assets posted as collateral 88,566 71,400

1,056,874 2,756,518 Liabilities



Payables to customers1 10,945 18,565 Digital asset loans payable 425,108 905,013 Collateral payable1 96,497 458,949 Non-controlling interests liability 50,070 161,536

582,620 1,544,063 Digital assets, net $ 474,254 $ 1,212,455 Stablecoins, net $ 256,159 $ 240,634 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 218,095 $ 971,821

1 Excludes cash portion of consolidated balance on the Partnership's balance sheet.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

