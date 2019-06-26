Galaxy Digital Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Corporate Updates

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of votes on matters considered at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place on June 24, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and other corporate updates.

All six members of the Company's Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the "Circular") were elected as directors: Michael Novogratz, Bill Koutsouras, Nereida Flannery, Theagenis Iliadis, Jack Lee and Pierre Lagrange.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor;





shareholders approved an amended and restated stock option plan of the Company as set out in the Circular; and





disinterested shareholders approved the repricing of certain outstanding stock options of the Company as set out in the Circular.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Ferraro as President. Chris had been serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy Digital with responsibility for overseeing Principal Investments, research and corporate M&A. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Managing Director and Partner at HPS Investments Partners (f.k.a. Highbridge Principal Strategies), where he worked within the Direct Lending & Special Situations Group.

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, said, "Chris has been a key member of the Galaxy leadership team. He has been instrumental in building this company and managing the principal investments business, research and corporate M&A practices over the last year. As President, Chris will continue to add tremendous value to the firm by overseeing corporate operations in addition to his existing responsibilities."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,885,000 stock options to acquire ordinary shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain officers and employees of the Company pursuant to its amended and restated stock option plan approved by shareholders of the Company at the Meeting. The Options have an exercise price of C$2.15 per ordinary share, are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest in equal amounts over four years.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

