Galaxy Digital Announces Appointment of Michael Daffey, Former Partner and Chairman of Global Markets of Goldman Sachs, as Senior Advisor and Chair of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Michael Daffey, former Partner, Chairman of the Global Markets Division, and member of the Management Committee at Goldman Sachs, as a Senior Advisor and Chair of the Board of Directors of Galaxy Digital, effective September 1, 2021.

Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital said: "We're excited to welcome such an experienced and respected leader of Michael's caliber to the firm as a Senior Advisor and Board member. Michael's leadership of Goldman Sachs' Global Markets businesses through several cycles of growth, innovation, and transformation, as well as his insights and relationships, will be invaluable to Galaxy Digital as we facilitate the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class."

Mr. Daffey has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector at Goldman Sachs. He was most recently Partner, Chairman of the Global Markets Division, and a Member of the Management Committee. In this role, Mr. Daffey acted as a trusted advisor for some of Goldman's most prominent clients and oversaw the implementation of the firm's new post-Brexit structure out of London. Mr. Daffey built his career in the trading division at Goldman Sachs, rising to top roles, including leading equities sales globally as well as fixed income and foreign exchange sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. He also served as a member of Goldman's European Management Committee, Firmwide Client and Business Standards Committee, and Global Markets Executive Committee. Prior to this, he was the Global Co-Chief Operating Officer of its Equities business.

Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President and Head of Global Markets of Galaxy Digital, said: "Michael will bring an invaluable global perspective to Galaxy Digital, and we're confident that our rapidly evolving business units in Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Principal Investments, and Mining will all benefit from his growth orientation and close involvement with the Board and our people."

Mr. Daffey added: "I'm excited to join the Galaxy Digital Board of Directors and help guide the Company through its next cycle of global expansion as it continues executing on its mission of bringing cryptocurrencies and digital assets to the world's leading institutions. I've admired Galaxy Digital's leadership in the digital asset industry, and I look forward to working closely with Mike and the Galaxy Digital team as they build on their early-mover advantages."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

