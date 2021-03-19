Galaxy Digital Announces Appointment of Mark Toomey as Head of Institutional Sales

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Mark Toomey to be its Head of Institutional Sales, effective March 29th. Mr. Toomey joins the diversified financial services and investment management firm after spending over two decades in traditional capital markets at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase, where he managed Equity Derivatives Sales teams that covered a range of asset management clients for a variety of derivative and structured products.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark as the newest member of Galaxy Digital's management team," said Michael Novogratz, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "As a seasoned leader with strong relationships and a deep understanding of clients' needs, Mark's experience will be instrumental to meeting the incoming wave of institutional demand for exposure to digital assets and cryptocurrencies."

Mr. Toomey joins Galaxy Digital at a time when the firm is uniquely positioned to serve institutional and professional investors. Galaxy's teams have been working tirelessly to build a suite of institutional-grade products and services that are familiar to professional investors yet specialized enough to take advantage of the unique digital asset class.

"Where we intend to take Galaxy overlaps directly with Mark's long and successful career at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase," said Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President and Head of Global Markets. "He will be a key contributor in expanding our institutional client base, building out our coverage team, and continuing to educate the institutional community about the cryptocurrency asset class and its role within a diversified portfolio."

Mark Toomey, Galaxy's incoming Head of Institutional Sales, added, "I'm excited to work closely with Mike and the incredibly talented team at Galaxy Digital to lead the firm into the next phase of growth as the nexus for financial services in the digital asset sector."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investors Relations Contacts, Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Steven Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Media Relations Contact, Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796