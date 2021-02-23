Galaxy Digital Announces Appointment of Fidelity Veteran Alex Thorn as Head of Firmwide Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Alex Thorn to be Head of Firmwide Research. Thorn joined from Fidelity Investments, where he spent over a decade, most recently as Co-head of Avon Ventures, the bitcoin and blockchain-focused venture capital fund affiliated with Fidelity Investments' parent company. Before Avon, Thorn was Director of Blockchain Research at Fidelity Center for Applied Technology, and before that held roles managing technical investigations for internal, litigation, and compliance inquiries.

"We are pleased to welcome Thorn as the newest member of Galaxy Digital's growing team," said Mike Novogratz, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Galaxy Digital. "As a seasoned operator with over a decade of experience working at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, Alex's addition to our team will build upon Galaxy Digital's existing research capabilities and help drive new and innovative client solutions."

Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research of Galaxy Digital, added: "Working on bitcoin and digital assets at Fidelity made it clear that public blockchains will disrupt financial services. These cryptographic protocols redefine how value is transferred and stored and how people interact. Galaxy Digital is a leader in this industry, offering crypto-native services through its multiple business lines, including Asset Management, Trading and Lending, Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Mining. Understanding how these protocols function and how this industry is maturing is vital. As Head of Firmwide Research, I will develop and share insights into this growing ecosystem for both internal and external clients."

"Bringing Alex Thorn on board to grow our in-house proprietary research department is a necessity to help our clients navigate this sector and make appropriate investment and allocation decisions," said Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President and Head of Global Markets of Galaxy Digital. "Alex and his team will leverage the unique lens Galaxy has into the digital sector that results from our mix of businesses. Galaxy is committed to educating our clients and further institutionalizing the space."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

