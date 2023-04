Galaxy Asset Management: March 2023 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,392.2 million as of March 31, 2023. The 24.9% increase in preliminary AUM compared to prior month was primarily driven by market appreciation and the assumption by GAM of investment management responsibilities over certain affiliated separately managed accounts in connection with the previously announced migration of certain Galaxy balance sheet venture investments into GAM.



Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions)

3/31/23 (b) 2/28/23 (b) 1/31/23 (b) 12/31/22 (b) 11/30/22 10/31/22 9/30/22 8/31/22 7/31/22 6/30/22 5/31/22 4/30/22 3/31/22 Total $2,392.2 $1,915.1 $1,898.9 $1,711.4 $1,906.3 $2,041.3 $1,961.7 $2,063.6 $2,095.3 $1,695.3 $2,013.0 $2,456.0 $2,722.3

(a) All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, affiliated separately managed accounts, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions. (b) Preliminary AUM associated with GVH Multi-Strategy FOF LP and GVH Market Neutral FOF LP is based on management's most recent estimate. (c) AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period. AUM for affiliated separately managed accounts is reported as NAV as of the most recently available estimate for the applicable period.

Additional information regarding GAM can be found on our website at https://www.galaxy.com/asset-management.

About Galaxy Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures. Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers

GAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

