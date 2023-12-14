Galaxy Asset Management Chief Compliance Officer Lagan Srivastava Appointed to FINRA FinTech Committee

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") is pleased to announce that Galaxy Asset Management's Chief Compliance Officer, Lagan Srivastava, has been appointed to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) FinTech Committee.

The committee, which consists of 15 individuals drawn from member firms, academia, industry participants, plus observers from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), provides a platform for ongoing dialogue and analysis of FinTech developments related to investor protection, market integrity, challenges to the adoption of FinTech products or services, and opportunities for continued innovation.

"I'm honored to be representing Galaxy on the FINRA FinTech Committee and playing a role in advancing meaningful, common-sense regulations for the digital asset industry," said Ms. Srivastava. "Galaxy has always embraced the highest standards of integrity, transparency and protection for our clients, and we look forward to using that as a model for the broader industry."

As a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market security, under SEC supervision, FINRA regulates brokerage firms that conduct business with the public in the United States. This includes writing rules, examining for and enforcing compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registering broker-dealer personnel and offering them education and training, and informing the investing public on relevant developments.

Haimera Workie, Vice President and Head of the Office of Financial Innovation at FINRA, added, "The input of FINRA's committees plays a critical role in developing rules and policies that align with FINRA's mission of investor protection and market integrity. As a self-regulatory organization, FINRA deeply values the contributions of all who lend their time and expertise to participate in this important process."

This appointment reaffirms Galaxy's dedication to collaborating with U.S. regulators to drive innovation while ensuring investor protection and market integrity. Today, Galaxy is regulated by nearly 40 federal, state, and international regulators, and we remain dedicated to conducting business in the U.S. and other relevant jurisdictions within the legal and regulatory bounds prescribed. Galaxy will continue to engage with legislative and regulatory stakeholders at federal and state levels, domestically and internationally, and have members of its legal and compliance department represent the Company before the governments on both an advocacy and education basis.

About Galaxy Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

FINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates one critical part of the securities industry—brokerage firms doing business with the public in the U.S. FINRA, overseen by the SEC, writes rules, examines for and enforces compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registers broker-dealer personnel and offers them education and training, and informs the investing public. In addition, FINRA provides surveillance and other regulatory services for equities and options markets, as well as trade reporting and other industry utilities. FINRA also administers a dispute resolution forum for investors and brokerage firms and their registered employees. For more information, visit www.finra.org.

