Galaxy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital", "Galaxy", the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

"While our industry continues to face macroeconomic headwinds and structural evolution, Galaxy remains focused on building for the future state of institutional adoption by taking deliberate steps to transform and simplify our operations," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

"Retaining $1.5 billion in liquidity, including over $1.0 billion in cash, the Company continues to be in a position of strength for both organic and inorganic growth, as we focus on building for the future. Additionally, I'd like to thank Damien Vanderwilt for his contributions to the Company and look forward to continuing to work with him as he transitions to being Senior Advisor and Board Director."

Select Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022

Net comprehensive loss was $68.1 million , compared to a $517.9 million gain in the prior year period.

to net comprehensive income in the quarter. Partners' Capital was $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter, down 12% from $2.0 billion in the prior year period.

This decrease was against the backdrop of a total cryptocurrency market capitalization increase of approximately 7% during the quarter.[1

market capitalization increase of approximately 7% during the quarter.[1

The Company maintained a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2022 .

Liquidity includes $1.0 billion in cash and a net digital assets 2 position of $422.6 million . $235.8 million of that net digital assets 2 were held in non-algorithmic stablecoins, predominantly in USD Coin ("USDC").

As of September 30, 2022 , net digital assets[2] were $422.6 million , compared to $474.3 million as of June 30, 2022 . The decrease in net digital assets2 was primarily driven by selling certain liquid positions.

Represents coinmarketcap.com total cryptocurrency market capitalization quoted price as of 12:00AM UTC for total market capitalization. Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022

Galaxy Trading ("GT") reported continued growth in client count and strong revenue from our counterparty-facing businesses, against continued decreased counterparty trading volumes within the quarter.

reported continued growth in client count and strong revenue from our counterparty-facing businesses, against continued decreased counterparty trading volumes within the quarter. Cumulative counterparty-facing GT Operational Net Revenue ("GT Operational Revenue") within the quarter was approximately $20 million , with approximately 40% from our Quantitative Trading businesses, and the remaining approximately equally split between our Derivatives and Credit businesses.

Within the quarter, GT onboarded over 25 new counterparties to our trading platform, bringing our total trading counterparties to over 880, and continues to provide liquidity in over 100 cryptocurrencies.



Counterparty trading volumes decreased by approximately 55% from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , and decreased by just over 50% year over year.

The Company's cumulative gross counterparty loan originations were approximately $590 million within the quarter, and the value of GT's counterparty loan and yield portfolio increased 5% quarter over quarter.





within the quarter, and the value of GT's counterparty loan and yield portfolio increased 5% quarter over quarter. Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM") reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") 3 of nearly $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2022 , a 17% increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of nearly as of , a 17% increase from the quarter ended . AUM consisted of $875 million in GAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and just over $1.1 billion in the Galaxy Interactive venture franchise.

GAM strategically focused on scaling active strategies within our Galaxy Fund Management and Interactive products, and as a result, GAM saw positive net flows in the quarter.



Within the quarter Galaxy Interactive grew AUM to just over $1.1 billion . As of September 30, 2022 , the fair market value of Galaxy Interactive's first two closed funds, the Galaxy EOS VC Fund and Galaxy Interactive Fund I, are worth nearly double their investment costs in aggregate.





. As of , the fair market value of Galaxy Interactive's first two closed funds, the Galaxy EOS VC Fund and Galaxy Interactive Fund I, are worth nearly double their investment costs in aggregate. Galaxy Investment Banking ("GIB") had a quarter of continued growth of its active deal pipeline, with a number of existing mandates expected to close in the next two quarters.

had a quarter of continued growth of its active deal pipeline, with a number of existing mandates expected to close in the next two quarters. GIB is actively engaged in the markets' prominent shift toward M&A activity, and accordingly, M&A-linked transactions and opportunities remain a primary focus for the team.



GIB continues to execute against an active pipeline of mandates representing over $1 billion in potential transaction value.

GIB continues to expand international coverage and added a new member to the Europe GIB team to strengthen our ability to serve our clients and meet demand across the globe.



Within the quarter, GIB advised Blockdaemon on its acquisition of Sepior, a digital asset security provider that offers advanced MPC-based solutions.



Galaxy Mining ("GM") incurred a net comprehensive loss of $34.9 million in the quarter, largely due to non-cash operating impairments of Mining assets that increased Operating Expense, against the backdrop of our largest third-party hosting provider reducing capacity due to market conditions, rising energy prices and constrained access to capital markets.

incurred a net comprehensive loss of in the quarter, largely due to non-cash operating impairments of Mining assets that increased Operating Expense, against the backdrop of our largest third-party hosting provider reducing capacity due to market conditions, rising energy prices and constrained access to capital markets. GM is actively working on multiple longer-term solutions to diversify and reduce counterparty risk, in order to maintain our targeted goal of 3,000 Petahash per second (PH/s) of mining capacity for both proprietary and miner-finance operations, from monthly deliveries by the end of 2022.



Additionally, GM broke ground on its first proprietary mining site in Texas , which is expected to be fully energized and operational by January 2023 , enabling GM to scale its self-mining responsibly and in a tax-efficient structure.

During the quarter, GM closed three existing machine leases at expected terms, without defaults, delinquencies, or losses. These small loans were, in aggregate, approximately $8 million , demonstrating the team's continued prudent approach toward extending financing arrangements in the mining space.

GM announced an investment in Aspen Creek Digital Corporation ("ACDC"), and continues to host machines at their sustainably-focused facilities. ACDC is a bitcoin mining company focused on renewable energy, demonstrating GM's ongoing commitment to sustainability and proper risk perimeters on hosting providers.





mining company focused on renewable energy, demonstrating GM's ongoing commitment to sustainability and proper risk perimeters on hosting providers. Principal Investments ("GPI"): The Company now holds 152 investments across 107 portfolio companies as of September 30, 2022 . Within the third quarter 2022, GPI made investments in a number of companies including Celestia, one of the leading projects focused on novel, modular blockchain architecture.

AUM is an internal estimate inclusive of a sub-advised fund, committed capital in a closed-end vehicle, and seed investments by affiliates. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, and withdrawals.

Corporate Updates

Senior Leadership Update: Effective mid-January 2023 , Damien Vanderwilt will step down from his role as Co-President at the Company. Concurrently, he will be named a Senior Advisor to Galaxy and join the Company's Board of Directors. Since joining Galaxy last year, Damien has played a vital role in our efforts to institutionalize the digital asset space, as well as helping the Company navigate through an unprecedented period of global growth and transformation. Damien played an instrumental role in establishing several external partnerships and client relationships. He also contributed to various initiatives underscoring the firm's focus on inclusion, diversity, and sustainability, and played a key part in recruiting, ensuring Galaxy has a deep bench of future leaders for many years to come.

As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a -incorporated company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. The company now expects the listing to occur in 2023. Share Repurchase Program: As announced on May 16, 2022 , the Company entered into a Share Repurchase Program and as of October 24, 2022 , has purchased all 10,596,720 ordinary shares allowable at an average price of $6.65 CAD. The Company will continue to use all available methods to manage its share capital when it believes that the current market price of its shares does not reflect their intrinsic value and if doing so is consistent with the objective of creating long term shareholder value.

GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights (Q3 2022)

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in its associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. GDH Ltd. had been carrying its investment at cost initially and subsequently increased or decreased it to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. As of September 30, 2022 , an impairment assessment was required under International Financial Reporting Standards and GDH Ltd.'s minority interest in GDH LP was marked down based on the TSX closing share price at quarter end. An impairment expense of $143.5 million was recognized. The net comprehensive loss of GDH Ltd was $332.2 million for the nine months ended September 30 , 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/ . The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-877-300-8521, or 1-412-317-6026 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through November 30, 2022, the recording will also be available by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) passcode: 10172419.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures.

Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the pending domestication and the related transactions (the "transactions"), and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, for example, statements about our mining business and its go-forward strategy, our ability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions within a particular timeframe, our senior executive transition and our plans with respect to share capital. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the transactions; (4) the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (11) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on November 9, 2022 and (12) other risks and uncertainties to be indicated from time to time in filings made with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,038,176

$ 840,776 Digital assets 865,463

2,420,777 Receivable for digital asset trades 16,208

8,332 Digital assets loans receivable, net of allowance 110,336

192,684 Digital assets receivables 21,012

52,998 Assets posted as collateral 98,976

71,400 Receivables 11,746

26,665 Derivative assets 23,909

45,669 Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,252

25,768 Loans receivable 76,028

190,087 Due from related party —

25,023 Total current assets 2,314,106

3,900,179







Digital assets receivables 11,172

18,659 Investments 748,163

1,069,776 Right of use assets 13,234

11,746 Property and equipment 143,116

58,187 Deferred tax asset 20,184

10,259 Intangible assets 2,742

3,087 Goodwill 24,645

24,645 Total non-current assets 963,256

1,196,359 Total assets $ 3,277,362

$ 5,096,538







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short 7,960

11,630 Derivative liabilities 19,334

25,567 Warrant liability 318

20,488 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 77,795

146,243 Payable to customers 22,771

142,441 Taxes payable 16,981

42,341 Payable for digital asset trades 4,589

13,216 Digital assets loans payable 501,119

905,013 Loans payable 112,528

33,289 Collateral payable 206,187

480,088 Due to related party 24,703

— Lease liability 3,660

2,164 Non-controlling interest liability 56,652

161,536 Total current liabilities 1,054,597

1,984,016







Notes payable 425,629

475,330 Deferred tax liability 9,256

25,608 Lease liability 12,792

13,233 Total non-current liabilities 447,677

514,171 Total liabilities 1,502,274

2,498,187







Equity





Partners' capital 1,775,088

2,598,351 Total equity 1,775,088

2,598,351







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,277,362

$ 5,096,538

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months

ended

September 30,

2022 Three months

ended

September 30,

2021 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2022 Nine months

ended September 30,

2021 Income







Advisory and management fees $ 4,608 $ 3,524 $ 22,710 $ 7,881 Net realized gain on digital assets 4,715 130,465 128,558 698,639 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (8,776) 32,557 64,153 225,058 Income from lending 6,395 14,027 31,086 39,395 Net derivative gain 17,825 32,078 179,821 105,355 Income from mining 5,614 3,799 26,370 7,700 Other income 2,295 619 4,297 5,163

32,676 217,069 456,995 1,089,191









Operating expenses







Compensation and compensation related 37,247 53,146 112,447 136,780 Equity based compensation 27,738 24,192 81,634 44,839 General and administrative 49,281 4,004 101,389 19,526 Professional fees (4,260) 21,054 15,271 37,147 Profit share arrangement expense — 1,867 — 14,032 Interest 8,543 19,386 33,417 51,646 Notes interest expense 7,504 — 22,113 —

(126,053) (123,649) (366,271) (303,970)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 69,437 355,245 (664,206) 222,540 Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments (39,299) 177,894 (372,318) 401,229 Net (loss) gain on notes payable - derivative (1,041) — 56,556 — Net gain (loss) on warrant liability 307 9,352 20,005 (24,802) Foreign currency gain (loss) 2,579 (229) 3,293 1,566 (Gain) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

liability (8,857) (89,723) 105,160 (164,730)

23,126 452,539 (851,510) 435,803









(Loss) income before income taxes (70,251) 545,959 (760,786) 1,221,024 Income taxes (2,357) 28,126 (26,984) 28,126 Net (Loss) income for the period $ (67,894) $ 517,833 $ (733,802) $ 1,192,898









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (222) $ 40 $ (710) $ 338









Net comprehensive (loss) income for the period $ (68,116) $ 517,873 $ (734,512) $ 1,193,236



Three months

ended

September 30, 2022 Three months

ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months

ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months

ended

September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) per unit:







Basic $ (0.21) $ 1.62 $ (2.24) $ 3.77 Diluted (0.21) 1.48 (2.29) 3.43 Weighted average units:







Basic 326,187,757 319,815,465 327,599,342 316,314,861 Diluted 326,187,757 349,210,552 342,921,483 348,041,169

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)













Advisory and

management fees 383 — 3,374 851 — — 4,608 Net realized gain (loss)

on digital assets 29,738 (17,226) (7,797) — — — 4,715 Net realized gain (loss)

on investments (6,568) (2,208) — — — — (8,776) Income from lending 6,260 135 — — — — 6,395 Net derivative gain 17,825 — — — — — 17,825 Income from mining — — — — 5,614 — 5,614 Other income 796 1,453 46 — — — 2,295

48,434 (17,846) (4,377) 851 5,614 — 32,676















Operating expenses 37,144 1,767 12,890 2,464 40,517 31,271 126,053















Net unrealized gain

(loss) on digital assets 36,257 15,366 17,814 — — — 69,437 Net unrealized gain

(loss) on investments 2,499 (41,161) (637) — — — (39,299) Net gain on notes

payable - derivative — — — — — (1,041) (1,041) Net gain on warrant

liability — — — — — 307 307 Foreign currency gain 2,739 — — — — (160) 2,579 Loss attributable to

non-controlling

interests liability — — (8,857) — — — (8,857)

41,495 (25,795) 8,320 — — (894) 23,126















Income (loss) before

income taxes $ 52,785 $ (45,408) $ (8,947) $ (1,613) $ (34,903) $ (32,165) $ (70,251) Income tax benefit — — — — — (2,357) (2,357) Net income (loss) for

the period $ 52,785 $ (45,408) $ (8,947) $ (1,613) $ (34,903) $ (29,808) $ (67,894) Foreign currency

translation adjustment — — — — — (222) (222) Comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period $ 52,785 $ (45,408) $ (8,947) $ (1,613) $ (34,903) $ (30,030) $ (68,116)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)













Advisory and

management fees $ 62 $ — $ 3,462 $ — $ — $ — $ 3,524 Net realized gain (loss)

on digital assets 100,314 13,227 16,924 — — — $ 130,465 Net realized gain (loss)

on investments 12,675 19,821 61 — — — $ 32,557 Income from lending 13,739 288 — — — — $ 14,027 Net derivative gain

(loss) 32,078 — — — — — $ 32,078 Income from mining — — — — 3,799 — $ 3,799 Other income 619 — — — — — $ 619

159,487 33,336 20,447 — 3,799 — 217,069















Operating expenses 55,227 4,937 10,667 2,283 2,689 47,846 123,649















Net unrealized gain

(loss) on digital assets 244,146 44,387 66,712 — — — 355,245 Net unrealized gain

(loss) on investments (385) 183,472 (5,193) — — — 177,894 Net gain (loss) on

warrant liability — — — — — 9,352 9,352 Foreign currency gain (219) (10) — — — — (229) (Gain) loss attributable

to non-controlling

interests liability — — (89,723) — — — (89,723)

243,542 227,849 (28,204) — — 9,352 452,539















Income (loss) before

income taxes $ 347,802 $ 256,248 $ (18,424) $ (2,283) $ 1,110 $ (38,494) $ 545,959 Income tax expense — — — — — 28,126 28,126 Net income (loss) for

the period $ 347,802 $ 256,248 $ (18,424) $ (2,283) $ 1,110 $ (66,620) $ 517,833 Foreign currency

translation adjustment — — — — — 40 40 Comprehensive

income (loss) for the

period $ 347,802 $ 256,248 $ (18,424) $ (2,283) $ 1,110 $ (66,580) $ 517,873

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of September 30, 2022 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,931,023 $ 822,108 $ 86,938 $ 22,853 $ 349,598 $ 64,842 $ 3,277,362















Total liabilities $ 876,591 $ 242 $ 56,886 $ 2,102 $ 3,037 $ 563,416 $ 1,502,274

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Total assets $ 2,971,090 $ 1,277,707 $ 193,436 $ 10,727 $ 292,942 $ 350,636 $ 5,096,538















Total liabilities $ 1,666,488 $ 174 $ 171,784 $ 122 $ 3,202 $ 656,417 $ 2,498,187

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of September 30, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 776,609 $ 29,363 $ 59,491 $ — $ — $ — $ 865,463 Digital assets receivables 7,647 24,537 — — — — 32,184 Digital assets posted as

collateral 98,976 — — — — — 98,976 Investments:













Pre-Launch Network 2,500 4,300 — — — — 6,800 Convertible Notes 5,368 14,643 — — — — 20,011 Preferred Stock — 297,331 — — 2,100 — 299,431 Common Stock 8,379 114,139 — 390 — — 122,908 LP/LLC Interests — 298,979 — — — — 298,979 Warrants/Trust

Units/Trust Shares — 34 — — — — 34

$ 899,479 $ 783,326 $ 59,491 $ 390 $ 2,100 $ — $ 1,744,786

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 2,121,772 $ 123,210 $ 165,300 $ — $ 10,495 $ — $ 2,420,777 Digital assets receivables — 71,657 — — — — 71,657 Digital assets posted as

collateral 71,400 — — — — — 71,400 Investments:













Pre-Launch Network — 6,393 — — — — 6,393 Convertible Notes — 9,768 — — — — 9,768 Preferred Stock — 382,182 — — — — 382,182 Common Stock 34,991 236,303 — — — — 271,294 LP/LLC Interests — 383,279 — — — — 383,279 Warrants/Trust Units 7,963 8,897 — — — — 16,860

$ 2,236,126 $ 1,221,689 $ 165,300 $ — $ 10,495 $ — $ 3,633,610

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities, and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of September 30, 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

(in thousands) As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Assets



Digital assets $ 865,463 $ 2,420,777 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 110,336 192,684 Digital assets receivable, current 21,012 52,998 Digital assets receivable, noncurrent 11,172 18,659 Assets posted as collateral 98,976 71,400

1,106,959 2,756,518 Liabilities



Payables to customers1 13,112 18,565 Digital asset loans payable 501,119 905,013 Collateral payable1 113,515 458,949 Non-controlling interests liability 56,652 161,536

684,398 1,544,063 Digital assets, net $ 422,561 $ 1,212,455 Stablecoins, net $ 235,839 $ 240,634 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 186,722 $ 971,821

Excludes cash portion of consolidated balance on the Partnership's balance sheet.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

