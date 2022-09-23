Galaxy Announces Launch of Inaugural NFT Collection in Collaboration with TIMEPieces

The Explorer Collection Consists of 3,210 One-of-One NFTs Featuring Custom Generative Artwork

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced the launch of its inaugural NFT project, The Explorer Collection ("The Collection"). Galaxy worked in collaboration with TIMEPieces, the web3 community initiative from TIME, to develop and launch The Collection.

The Collection consists of 3,210 unique Explorers derived from Galaxy's newly designed logo, each a key to Galaxy's community. Framed within each Explorer is a generative artwork created by three artists who partnered with Galaxy and TIMEPieces to add their own diverse styles and creative perspectives:

Jake Andrews is a multidisciplinary synesthetic artist and musician who explores sensory perception and digital manipulation.

is a multidisciplinary synesthetic artist and musician who explores sensory perception and digital manipulation. Parin Heidari , who was born in Iran , has spent nearly two decades working with some of the world's leading brands as a graphic designer, illustrator, and art director.

, who was born in , has spent nearly two decades working with some of the world's leading brands as a graphic designer, illustrator, and art director. William Kwaku Amo , who is from Ghana , draws on his African heritage to capture emotions, moments, and the curiosity of humankind through color theory.

The Collection will be released via an invite-only airdrop on October 14, 2022. The series follows the first-of-its-kind partnership between Galaxy and TIME announced in November 2021 that educates TIME readers on the rapidly expanding and evolving metaverse, through the launch of a new TIME 100 Companies metaverse category, and the launch of a new TIME newsletter, "Into the Metaverse."

"NFTs remain a cornerstone of Web3 communities and digital ownership," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "We're thrilled to launch The Explorer Collection alongside a trailblazing brand like TIME by utilizing blockchain and NFT technology."

"Galaxy and TIME have successfully partnered together on web3 initiatives for nearly a year now. What started in the education space illustrating how to understand the metaverse has evolved into a new collection empowering Galaxy's community to experience the power of web3 firsthand," said Keith A. Grossman, President of TIME.

To learn more about The Explorer Collection, please visit nft.galaxy.com.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures.

Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

About TIMEPieces

TIMEPieces is the web3 community initiative from TIME. Since launching in March 2021, the TIMEPieces community has grown to over 89 artists and 55,000 collectors and community members. TIMEPieces has dropped more than 20,000 NFTs, including select collections that led to over $600,000 in charitable giving. TIMEPieces' NFT drops include the Genesis Collection, themed around Build a Better Future, as well as two TIMEPieces Artist in Residence collections created in collaboration with 13-year old phenom Nyla Hayes and award-winning music producer Timbaland. TIMEPieces also dropped the first-ever fully readable magazine on the blockchain featuring a cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and dropped NFTs of TIME magazine covers featuring original artwork from artists including Beeple and Micah Johnson. All TIMEPieces holders can also connect their digital wallets to TIME.com for frictionless access to the website. Visit time.com/timepieces. Follow TIMEPieces on Twitter or join the Discord .

