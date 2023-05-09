Galaxy Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net income of $134 million for the first quarter 2023, income before tax and non-cash equity compensation of $163 million1

Ended the first quarter 2023 with a strong liquidity position of $814 million

Re-segmented financial reporting into three complementary operating businesses: Galaxy Global Markets, Galaxy Asset Management and Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions

Entered into a strategic alliance with DWS to develop digital asset management solutions in Europe

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy", the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

"Galaxy's globally diversified platform and longstanding commitment to promoting the responsible adoption of digital assets is resonating with clients more than ever before. Our first quarter 2023 results are a validation of the investments we have made in our business to drive long-term growth and lead the evolution of the digital asset industry," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

"The power of our business model is most evident in times of uncertainty, and clients are relying on Galaxy for our comprehensive Global Markets capabilities, leading Asset Management platform, and unique Digital Infrastructure Solutions to help them meet their long-term goals. We enter the second quarter of 2023 extremely well positioned to grow our market share and build deeper relationships with our clients and partners."

Select Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2023

Net income was $134 million for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $288 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

was for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of for the quarter ended . Income before tax and non-cash equity compensation was $163 million in the first quarter. 1

in the first quarter.

The income was primarily attributable to gains on digital assets and unrealized gains on investments.



Gains on derivatives of $55 million in the quarter were driven by our quantitative and client facing derivative trading desks.

in the quarter were driven by our quantitative and client facing derivative trading desks. Partners' Capital ("Equity") was $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter, up 11% from $1.4 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . The Company maintained a strong liquidity position of $814 million as of March 31, 2023 .

was at the end of the quarter, up 11% from for the quarter ended . The Company maintained a strong liquidity position of as of . Liquidity included $400 million in cash and $414 million in net digital assets 2 , including $209 million of non-algorithmic stablecoins.

in cash and in net digital assets , including of non-algorithmic stablecoins.

Cash and stablecoin balances were $214 million lower from year end primarily due to a larger amount of outstanding fiat loans, the payment for the GK8 acquisition and investments.

_____________________________________ 1 Income before tax and non-cash equity compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which represents the Partnership's net income adjusted to add back income taxes of $5.7 million and equity compensation of $23.3 million. Management utilizes this measure in operational decision-making. It provides investors with additional information in comparing the Partnership's performance against the previously disclosed projections. Income before tax and non-cash equity compensation is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare Galaxy's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. 2 Please see page 12 of this release for a breakout of our net digital assets position.

Re-Segmented Financial Reporting Overview

Beginning the first quarter, Galaxy re-segmented its financial reporting into three complementary operating businesses: Galaxy Global Markets ("GGM"), Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM"), and Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions ("GDIS"). Investments made using balance sheet capital that were managed outside of our venture team are now captured in their applicable re-segmented vertical. The primary changes made are as follows:

Galaxy Global Markets consists of Trading and Investment Banking, which were standalone businesses prior to the first quarter.

consists of Trading and Investment Banking, which were standalone businesses prior to the first quarter. Galaxy Asset Management consists of passive, active and venture investment strategies. The business now includes select venture investments that were historically captured as Principal Investments.

consists of passive, active and venture investment strategies. The business now includes select venture investments that were historically captured as Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions consists of proprietary and hosted bitcoin mining services, the newly acquired GK8 technology and self-custody capabilities and validator services.

For more detail on these changes, please see page 3 of the Partnership's First Quarter 2023 Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter 2023

Galaxy Global Markets ("GGM")

Trading reported $129.9 million of income within the quarter, a 257% increase quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") 3 , driven primarily by net gains on digital assets and derivatives.

reported of income within the quarter, a 257% increase quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") , driven primarily by net gains on digital assets and derivatives. Cumulative counterparty-facing trading operational net revenue 4 within the quarter was approximately $38 million , up approximately 110% QoQ, driven primarily by derivatives and over-the-counter trading.

within the quarter was approximately , up approximately 110% QoQ, driven primarily by derivatives and over-the-counter trading.

Trading ended the quarter with more than 280 active counterparties. 5 The business onboarded more than 30 new counterparties in the quarter, bringing the total count to over 960.

The business onboarded more than 30 new counterparties in the quarter, bringing the total count to over 960.

Counterparty trading volumes increased by approximately 85% QoQ.



The value of Galaxy's counterparty loan book size was approximately $500 million , an over 15% increase QoQ.

, an over 15% increase QoQ.

Cumulative gross counterparty loan originations were approximately $300 million in the quarter.

in the quarter. Investment Banking reported $2.2 million of income within the quarter, a 9% increase QoQ.

reported of income within the quarter, a 9% increase QoQ. Galaxy continues to execute against an active pipeline of mandates representing over $1 billion in potential transaction value.

in potential transaction value.

Within the quarter, Galaxy advised Pantera, a leading blockchain asset management firm, on the sale of its stake in European digital assets exchange, Bitstamp, to Ripple Labs.

Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM")

Asset Management reported $4.7 million of income within the quarter, a 49% decrease QoQ.

reported of income within the quarter, a 49% decrease QoQ. GAM reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") 6 of approximately $2.4 billion , a 40% increase QoQ. The increase was primarily driven by the migration of $343 million of venture assets that were historically captured as Principal Investments into GAM, partially offset by net outflows from our passive strategies. AUM consisted of nearly $844 million in passive strategies, approximately $108 million in active strategies and approximately $1.4 billion in venture strategies.

of approximately , a 40% increase QoQ. The increase was primarily driven by the migration of of venture assets that were historically captured as Principal Investments into GAM, partially offset by net outflows from our passive strategies. AUM consisted of nearly in passive strategies, approximately in active strategies and approximately in venture strategies.

Subsequent to quarter end, GAM entered into a strategic alliance with DWS, one of the world's leading asset managers, with the aim of initially developing a comprehensive suite of exchange-traded products on certain digital assets in Europe .

.

GAM holds investments in more than 220 portfolio companies across our venture platform.7

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions ("GDIS")

Mining reported $10.2 million of income within the quarter, a 7% increase QoQ.

reported of income within the quarter, a 7% increase QoQ. Galaxy ended the quarter with approximately 3.0 exahash per second ("EH/s") in Hashrate Under Management ("HUM") 8 , representing an over 100% increase QoQ. Approximately 30% of the 3.0 EH/s of HUM came from self-mining operations. Galaxy remains on track to surpass 4.0 EH/s of HUM by the end of 2023.

, representing an over 100% increase QoQ. Approximately 30% of the 3.0 EH/s of HUM came from self-mining operations. Galaxy remains on track to surpass 4.0 EH/s of HUM by the end of 2023.

As Galaxy has increased its mining capacity across our Helios and Diboll sites in Texas , we increased the size of our power purchase agreement to protect Galaxy from rising power prices.

sites in , we increased the size of our power purchase agreement to protect Galaxy from rising power prices. Self-Custody and Validator Solutions are focus areas in emerging blockchain infrastructure for Galaxy. Since the completion of the Partnership's acquisition of GK8 on February 21, 2023 , GK8 has won four new clients to reach eleven total clients. This includes Galaxy, as we integrate the technology into GalaxyOne, as well as a traditional bank and a leading protocol foundation. GK8 has also seen a significant increase in its pipeline of potential enterprise clients since the close of the acquisition.

____________________________________ 3 From the quarter ended December 31, 2022. 4 GGM Operational Net Revenue is a metric that includes revenue from counterparty-facing activities from our Derivatives, Credit, Over-the-Counter Trading, and Quantitative Trading businesses, net of funding charges. 5 Active counterparties represent counterparties with whom we have traded within the past 12 months and are still onboarded with the Galaxy's trading business. 6 AUM is an internal estimate inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital in a closed-end vehicle, and seed investments by affiliates. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, and withdrawals. AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV (Net Asset Value). Quarterly AUM for close-end vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period. 7 Includes investments held directly on the Partnership's balance sheet and indirectly through the Galaxy sponsored funds. 8 Hashrate Under Management is defined as the total combined hashrate of active proprietary and hosted mining capacity managed by Galaxy.

Corporate Updates

US Listing: Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware -incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. On February 9, 2023 , Galaxy filed an amendment to its registration statement responding to SEC comments, which is under review.

Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a -incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. On , Galaxy filed an amendment to its registration statement responding to SEC comments, which is under review. Share Repurchase Program: The Company has received approval from its Board of Directors to commence a normal course issuer bid (a "Bid"), subject to TSX approval and other conditions. The Bid is to purchase up to approximately 10 million ordinary shares (10% of the Company's public float) over a twelve month period. The Company may use the program opportunistically at times when it believes that the current market price of its shares does not reflect their intrinsic value and that purchasing its own ordinary shares is consistent with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value.

GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. As of March 31, 2023 , a reversal of a previously recognized impairment assessment was required under International Financial Reporting Standards and GDH Ltd.'s minority interest in GDH LP was marked up based on the TSX quarter-end closing share price. An impairment expense reversal of $52.6 million was recognized during the quarter. The net comprehensive income of GDH Ltd. was $91.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/ . The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-844-746-0741, or 1-412-317-5107 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through June 9, 2023, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) passcode: 10177377.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy is building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. The Ontario Securities Commission has not passed upon the merits of the disclosure record of Galaxy.

No Offer or Solicitation

As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-based company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of the SEC's ongoing review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. The proposed reorganization and domestication is subject to approval by shareholders the Company and applicable regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange. In connection with the proposed reorganization and domestication, the Company has filed a registration statement, including a management information circular/prospectus, with the SEC, which has not yet become effective. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE FINAL VERSIONS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS, WHEN AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement (including the management information circular/prospectus) and any other relevant documents from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final versions of such documents can also be obtained, when available, without charge, via Galaxy's investor relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/ The Company anticipates holding a shareholder meeting to seek approval following the effectiveness of the registration statement, and further details will be included in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This document shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the domestication or any of the other proposed reorganization transactions. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Galaxy's market share, segment reporting, banking pipeline, strategic alliance with DWS, mining goals and the pending domestication and the related transactions (the "transactions"), and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the transactions; (4) the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; and (11) the possibility that there is a disruption in mining impacting our ability to achieve expected results, (12) any delay or failure to consummate the banking mandates or achieve its pipeline, (13) the possibility that the strategic alliance with DWS does not achieve its goals and (13) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on March 28, 2023. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of the stated addressable market; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our banking mandates; delays or other challenges in the mining business related to hosting or power; any challenges faced in the strategic alliance with DWS; and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,943

$ 542,101 Digital assets 854,051

566,690 Receivable for digital asset trades 16,745

9,063 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 45,143

49,971 Digital assets receivables 20,296

12,423 Assets posted as collateral 94,886

25,138 Receivables 18,031

10,887 Derivative assets 89,625

17,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets 30,072

32,818 Loans receivable 188,976

62,611 Due from related party 8,596

13,857 Total current assets 1,766,364

1,343,278







Digital assets receivables 7,403

5,154 Investments (includes $235.4 and $350.6 million of equity method

investments, respectively) 692,385

595,122 Loans receivable, non-current 100,150

100,977 Right of use assets 12,944

13,735 Property and equipment 218,631

208,538 Deferred tax asset 47,381

47,746 Intangible assets 32,578

6,948 Goodwill 45,278

24,645 Total non-current assets 1,156,750

1,002,865 Total assets $ 2,923,114

$ 2,346,143







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short —

91 Derivative liabilities 81,325

16,568 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 37,810

67,081 Payables to customers 13,876

9,591 Taxes payable 26,049

22,717 Payable for digital asset trades 17,288

2,557 Digital asset loans payable 299,785

170,566 Loans payable 3,058

— Collateral payable 349,976

131,506 Due to related party 58,541

53,984 Lease liability 4,380

4,467 Total current liabilities 892,088

479,128







Notes payable 389,213

384,515 Deferred tax liability 33,738

31,302 Lease liability 11,567

12,406 Total non-current liabilities 434,518

428,223 Total liabilities 1,326,606

907,351







Equity





Partners' capital 1,596,508

1,438,792 Total equity 1,596,508

1,438,792







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,923,114

$ 2,346,143

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 Income





Fee income $ 14,425

$ 13,770 Net realized gain on digital assets 66,119

354,981 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (1,978)

69,438 Lending and staking income 10,509

14,635 Net derivative gain 55,084

81,977 Income from proprietary mining 2,417

6,738 Other income 166

2,021

146,742

543,560







Operating expenses





Compensation and compensation related 30,621

40,548 Equity based compensation 23,270

22,762 General and administrative 15,135

17,948 Professional fees 9,817

9,591 Profit share arrangement expense —

— Interest 5,539

12,807 Notes interest expense 6,731

7,274

(91,113)

(110,930)







Other





Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 3,029

(500,271) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 82,713

(74,128) Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative (1,305)

6,493 Net gain on warrant liability —

2,521 Foreign currency gain (loss) (138)

2,017 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests liability —

13,411

84,299

(549,957)







Income (loss) before income taxes 139,928

(117,327) Income taxes expense (benefit) 5,726

(6,119) Net income (loss) $ 134,202

$ (111,208)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (452)

$ (468)







Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 133,750

$ (111,676)



Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Three months ended

March 31, 2022 GDH LP Net income (loss) per unit:



Basic $ 0.42 $ (0.34) Diluted 0.41 (0.34) Weighted average units:



Basic 319,379,246 328,623,310 Diluted 323,640,236 328,623,310

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee income(1) $ 2,185 $ 4,902 $ 7,959 $ (621) $ 14,425 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 63,893 2,226 — — 66,119 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 388 (2,366) — — (1,978) Lending and staking income 10,501 8 — — 10,509 Net derivative gain 55,084 — — — 55,084 Income from proprietary mining — — 2,417 — 2,417 Other income (expense) 37 (67) 48 148 166

132,088 4,703 10,424 (473) 146,742











Operating expenses 42,210 16,187 9,314 23,402 91,113











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (1,477) 4,506 — — 3,029 Net unrealized gain on investments 40,611 38,859 3,243 — 82,713 Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (1,305) (1,305) Foreign currency loss (138) — — — (138)

38,996 43,365 3,243 (1,305) 84,299











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 128,874 $ 31,881 $ 4,353 $ (25,180) $ 139,928 Income tax expense — — — 5,726 5,726 Net income (loss) $ 128,874 $ 31,881 $ 4,353 $ (30,906) $ 134,202 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (452) (452) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 128,874 $ 31,881 $ 4,353 $ (31,358) $ 133,750

(1) Asset Management Fee income includes management fees generated off the Partnership's principal investments which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee income $ 8,011 $ 3,862 $ 1,897 $ — $ 13,770 Net realized gain on digital assets 80,847 274,134 — — 354,981 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (3,927) 73,365 — — 69,438 Lending and staking income 14,615 20 — — 14,635 Net derivative gain 81,977 — — — 81,977 Income from proprietary mining — — 6,738 — 6,738 Other income 169 725 1,127 — 2,021

181,692 352,106 9,762 — 543,560











Operating expenses 44,252 16,081 5,278 45,319 110,930











Net unrealized loss on digital assets (166,092) (334,179) — — (500,271) Net unrealized loss on investments (3,001) (69,113) (2,014) — (74,128) Net gain on notes payable - derivative — — — 6,493 6,493 Net gain on warrant liability — — — 2,521 2,521 Foreign currency gain 2,017 — — — 2,017 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

liability — 13,411 — — 13,411

(167,076) (389,881) (2,014) 9,014 (549,957)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (29,636) $ (53,856) $ 2,470 $ (36,305) $ (117,327) Income tax benefit — — — (6,119) (6,119) Net income (loss) for the period $ (29,636) $ (53,856) $ 2,470 $ (30,186) $ (111,208) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (468) (468) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (29,636) $ (53,856) $ 2,470 $ (30,654) $ (111,676)

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of March 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,962,384 $ 582,677 $ 307,661 $ 70,392 $ 2,923,114











Total liabilities $ 768,891 $ 1,853 $ 6,565 $ 549,297 $ 1,326,606

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,476,489 $ 536,061 $ 251,624 $ 81,969 $ 2,346,143











Total liabilities $ 338,336 $ 1,084 $ 10,519 $ 557,412 $ 907,351

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of March 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 854,051 $ — $ — $ — $ 854,051 Digital assets receivables 17,197 10,502 — — 27,699 Digital assets posted as collateral 88,353 — — — 88,353 Investments:









Pre-network launch — 6,508 — — 6,508 Convertible Notes 266 15,383 5,743 — 21,392 Preferred Stock 48,828 233,956 3,928 — 286,712 Common Stock 68,892 16,788 — — 85,680 LP/LLC Interests 47,389 233,432 — — 280,821 Warrants/Trust Units/Trust Shares 8,667 2,605 — — 11,272 Total $ 1,133,643 $ 519,174 $ 9,671 $ — $ 1,662,488

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 566,690 $ — $ — $ — $ 566,690 Digital assets receivables 10,713 6,864 — — 17,577 Digital assets posted as collateral 25,138 — — — 25,138 Investments:









Pre-network launch — 5,500 — — 5,500 Convertible Notes 259 10,064 2,326 — 12,649 Preferred Stock 46,338 208,021 4,102 — 258,461 Common Stock 45,047 16,601 — — 61,648 LP/LLC Interests 33,024 222,775 — — 255,799 Warrants/Trust Units — 1,065 — — 1,065 Total $ 727,209 $ 470,890 $ 6,428 $ — $ 1,204,527

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities, and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of March 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Assets



Digital assets $ 854,051 $ 566,690 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 45,143 49,971 Digital assets receivable, current 20,296 12,423 Digital assets receivable, non-current 7,403 5,154 Assets posted as collateral (1) 88,353 25,138

1,015,246 659,376 Liabilities



Digital asset loans payable 299,785 170,566 Collateral payable (1) 301,464 73,458 Non-controlling interests liability — —

601,249 244,024 Digital assets, net $ 413,997 $ 415,352 Stablecoins, net $ 208,929 $ 281,048 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 205,068 $ 134,304

(1) Excludes cash portion of consolidated balance on the Partnership's balance sheet.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

