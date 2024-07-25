Galaxy Announces $113 Million Initial Close for Inaugural Galaxy Ventures Fund

The fund invests in companies that are building an onchain future across crypto protocols, software infrastructure, and financialized applications

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Galaxy Asset Management , an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) and one of the world's largest digital assets and blockchain investment managers, today announced an initial close of $113 million for Galaxy Ventures Fund I LP, a venture capital fund focused on investing in early-stage companies across crypto protocols, software infrastructure, and financialized applications.

This new fund has attracted institutional allocators, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals since fundraising started in the second quarter of this year. Given the additional interest from institutional investors, Galaxy expects to continue fundraising into next year and reach, if not exceed, the fund's $150 million target.

The fund will expand upon Galaxy Ventures' time-tested thesis: Investing in companies that engineer digital asset innovation and enable financial institutions, startups, and markets to participate in the onchain future. The team's goal is to build a portfolio of approximately 30 investments in the most promising digital asset companies. Led by General Partners Will Nuelle and Mike Giampapa , the fund is supported by Galaxy's diverse business lines and builds on the firm's extensive history of investing balance sheet capital in innovative blockchain infrastructure companies.

"From the very beginning, successfully investing in and supporting founders, technologies, and companies at the forefront of digital asset innovation has been central to Galaxy's mission since 2018," said Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy. "By taking on external capital, we can extend our expertise, experience, and proven track record to institutional investors eager to tap into the next wave of growth."

To date, Galaxy Ventures has invested in more than 100 portfolio companies. Investments from the new fund include Ethena, M^0, Monad, and Plume, among others.

"Galaxy Ventures' successful first close is a vote of confidence in Galaxy's active, risk-based approach to investing," said Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management at Galaxy. "This fund will strengthen our commitment to fostering innovation in the digital asset space, enabling us to back visionary startups and gain unparalleled insights into the emerging technologies that will shape both our company and the future of finance."

"If we get to the end of the Fund life and Galaxy Ventures has supported teams making global payments cheaper and faster, teams expanding access to financial markets, and teams designing new base layer infrastructure for the financial internet-of-value, all while making our investors elite returns, that is how I would define success for this Fund," said Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures.

Galaxy Ventures directly supports its portfolio companies through a dedicated Venture Platform that leverages Galaxy's broader business lines to provide unique value-added services. These services include capital markets support, hands-on product feedback, and brand building. With over 450 employees globally, Galaxy offers unparalleled connectivity and technical expertise that enables us to secure strategic deal allocations and support portfolio companies by understanding key technological shifts across crypto infrastructure and financial services.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release is not an offer to buy or sell, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, interests in the fund or any advisory services or any other security or to participate in any advisory services or trading strategy. If any offer and sale of securities is made, it will be pursuant to the confidential offering memorandum of the fund (the Offering Memorandum or fund prospectus ("Prospectus")). Any decision to make an investment in the fund should be made after reviewing such Offering Memorandum or Prospectus, conducting such investigations as the investor deems necessary and consulting the investor's own investment, legal, accounting and tax advisors in order to make an independent determination of the suitability and consequences of an investment.

An investment in the fund, involves a high degree of risk, including the risk that the entire amount invested may be lost. The fund will invest in Digital Assets (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, other cryptocurrencies or blockchain based assets, including those that represent the Decentralized Finance (or DeFi) portion or sector of the digital assets market) using strategies and investment techniques with significant risk characteristics, including risks arising from the volatility of the global Digital Assets markets and the risk of loss from counterparty defaults. The fund's investment program may use investment techniques that involve substantial volatility and can, in certain circumstances, substantially increase the adverse impact to which the fund may be subject. All investments made by the fund will risk the loss of capital. No guarantee or representation is made that the fund's investment program will be successful, that the fund will achieve its investment objective or that there will be any return of capital invested to investors in the fund, and investment results may vary.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These forward- looking statements relate to the Tokenization Wizard launch and opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "seeks" or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. The forward-looking statements are subject to the risks regarding the product and launch. Factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to global developments, a delay or failure in the ability to launch and changes in applicable law or regulation. Readers are cautioned that such risk factors, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release. The forward-looking statements in this release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]