MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Inflation has slowed but the cost of living is still weighing heavy on consumers. According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, only 47% of Canadians describe themselves as financially knowledgeable. That's why Desjardins is celebrating Financial Literacy Month by offering new resources and promoting its flagship educational programs, which teach skills people can easily put to good use.

Mobile app users now get new personalized financial insight based on their spending habits.

With the all-new School Caisse mobile app, young members can easily check their balance and learn how money works with fun videos and games.

The Personal Finance: I'm in Charge program for young people ages 16 to 25 is introducing short-form educational videos to complement its tried-and-true workshops.

Unforeseen: The decision-making game is getting new scenarios to keep players engaged in learning about the world of finance.

"People are busy. It's hard for them to find time to learn about money," said Isabelle Garon, Executive Vice-President, Marketing, Communications, Cooperation and President's Office. "That's why we give our members simple tools and personalized advice. It takes time to become financially empowered. But it really is the key to making good decisions and achieving your goals and objectives. And we're here to help our members and clients every step of the way."

Financial insight, right in the app

Since the end of September, Desjardins mobile services users have been getting new personalized financial insight based on their spending habits. For example, members get an alert if their spending goes up or the cost of one of their subscriptions increases. Members and clients can also keep an eye on their bottom line with the Monthly activity feature and use the Budget tool to classify their expenses into seven different categories. Over 80% of Canadians make financial transactions online, so this insight is another tool to help members and clients set financial goals and identify unusual transactions that could jeopardize their budget.

School Caisse mobile app now available

The School Caisse has an all-new mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play. It's the first of its kind in the financial sector. The app combines educational content with a virtual banking experience to teach young people about the value of money and the importance of saving. With interactive tools like the Calculo tax calculator and educational videos and games, it's a fun way for kids to learn financial concepts, plus it gives them the ability to manage their School Caisse account and track their savings progress.

The Personal Finance: I'm in Charge program gets an update

After 11 successful years, the Personal Finance: I'm in Charge program has expanded its lineup of online learning content with a series of short-form videos. The updated platform offers interactive content in five modules designed for e-learning. They go hand in hand with the workshops led by program partners. Personal Finance: I'm in Charge is designed for young people ages 15 to 30, and its basic structure hasn't changed. It still sets the standard in financial education for young adults who want to develop and improve their money management skills and their confidence.

Unforeseen: The decision-making game gets new scenarios

Unforeseen: The decision-making game launched last fall and now has over 50,000 downloads. It continues to captivate young people and win awards for its design and educational quality. We're keeping up the momentum by adding new scenarios to give players even more exciting challenges. The game takes place in a fictional world where players learn and experiment with key financial concepts they can then apply in their own lives. Desjardins partnered with Montreal game studio Borealys Games to create the app, which is a perfect combination of the studio's expertise in video game design and Desjardins Group's credibility when it comes to financial education. Unforeseen: The decision-making game is available on the App Store and Google Play.

