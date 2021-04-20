"On behalf of the members of the Board, our employees and our cooperative members, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to Gaétan Desroches for his outstanding work not only during his tenure as CEO, but also throughout his 40-year career in our network. Under Gaétan Desroches' leadership, Sollio Cooperative Group maintained its growth and strengthened its position as a leader in the Canadian agri-food and retail chain, and its sales increased from $5 to $8 billion in 6 years. Gaétan's unifying leadership, down-to-earth, people-focused nature and passion for the agricultural cooperative community were strong assets that helped him get Sollio Cooperative Group to where it is today," said Ghislain Gervais, President of Sollio Cooperative Group.

""I am very pleased to have contributed to Sollio Cooperative Group being recognized and respected for what it is, a great cooperative enterprise, well managed, owned by agricultural producers. It is therefore with a sense of accomplishment that I leave this organization and network, which has inspired me over the last 40 years. Working within the cooperative group model was a privilege that allowed me to combine cooperative values, in which I deeply believe, and business leadership. I am extremely grateful for the trust that agricultural producers, cooperatives, colleagues, and board members have put in me all these years. And for this, I would like to thank you immensely. I would also like to commend all of our great organization's employees who work tirelessly to bring prosperity to farming families and feed the world. You will always have my utmost admiration," said Gaétan Desroches.

Pascal Houle is appointed as part of the succession plan

"I would like to congratulate Pascal Houle on his appointment as CEO. He has the full confidence and support of the Board of Directors. With his unifying leadership and skills, we are counting on him to make our desire of being Canada's largest internationally successful agri-food cooperative a reality. His boldness, flexibility and diligence have set him apart since he first joined our network and continued to do so as BMR Group CEO and currently as Sollio COO. I have no doubt that these qualities will play a fundamental role in continuing our mission and meeting our objectives," said Mr. Gervais.

"I will carry out my new duties with great enthusiasm and I am honoured by the trust shown to me by the Board. In recent years, our cooperative has changed much under Gaétan Desroches' leadership, and I would also like to congratulate and thank him. In the coming years, my mandate will be to consolidate our acquisitions and continue positioning our organization as the benchmark for the agricultural and retail sectors. Building on our cooperative business model, Sollio Cooperative Group will continue working to ensure farming families prosper while shaping the agri-food sector of the future with Sollio Agriculture, Olymel and BMR Group," said Pascal Houle.

Biography of Pascal Houle

Pascal Houle holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and is a Chartered Management Accountant (CMA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). He has been COO at Sollio Cooperative Group since February 2021 as per the organizational succession plan. He has held several positions since joining the Sollio Cooperative Group network in 1998, first as Hardware Manager at La Coop des Appalaches, then as Management Consultant at La Coop fédérée. In 2004, he joined La Coop des Bois-Francs, now known as VIVACO groupe coopératif, as Hardware, Materials and Petroleum Manager. In 2008, he was appointed General Manager of the cooperative. Pascal joined BMR Group as Retail Vice-President in 2013, before being appointed Executive Vice-President. In 2015, he became Chief Executive Officer of BMR Group and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, as well as two sections—one consisting of hog producers supplying Olymel and the other consisting of independent BMR hardware stores—Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Our cooperative values are based on honesty, equality, responsibility and solidarity. Resolutely forward-looking, Sollio Cooperative Group believes in the principles of sustainable development. By 2025, Sollio Cooperative Group is striving to be recognized as the reference point for the Canadian retail sales sectors, the North American agricultural sector and in the agri-food sector internationally. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.

SOURCE Sollio Cooperative Group

For further information: Hugo Larouche, Senior Communications and Public Affairs Advisor, Sollio Cooperative Group, 514-384-6450, ext. 3604, [email protected]

