SAINT-BRUNO, QC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Rising Canadian tennis star Gabriel Diallo, currently ranked 35th in the world, will debut a new sponsor's logo when he steps on the courts at the National Bank Open in Toronto this week. COTE 100, one of Canada's largest independent private portfolio management firms, is proud to announce a three-year partnership with the professional tennis player.

This collaboration underscores COTE 100's commitment to excellence and its support for outstanding talent that reflects its core values. It marks the beginning of a promising alliance between a distinguished firm and an accomplished athlete, united by shared principles of discipline, performance, and integrity.

"It's a privilege to have COTE 100's support on my professional journey, especially given our shared human-centered values and pursuit of excellence." – Gabriel Diallo

"As a former tennis player, I'm especially proud that COTE 100 will be supporting such a promising athlete. Gabriel is an inspiring role model for the next generation of Canadian players and perfectly embodies the values that guide us every day." – Sébastien LeBlanc, President of COTE 100

ABOUT COTE 100

COTE 100 is one of the largest independent private portfolio management firms in Canada, with clients in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2024, its assets under management amounted to approximately 3,8 billion Canadian dollars. The firm, made up of 25 professionals, offers personalized solutions based on an exclusive investment process: the COTE 100 system. The firm also offers the COTE 100+ platform, an online service which offers its clients and subscribers strategic information on the management of their portfolio. www.cote100.com

INFORMATION: Amélie Plante, Conseils stratégiques en relations publiques, 514-975-9425, [email protected]