G7 Leaders' Statement on Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - We, the Leaders of the G7, fully endorse and will stand behind the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

This is a significant development that has the potential to secure the release of all remaining hostages; further facilitate urgently needed humanitarian aid; and pave the way for civilians to return to, and rebuild, their homes and their lives. We thank Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for their tireless efforts in mediating these negotiations, and we call on all parties to respect the terms of the agreement. We also urge all parties to engage constructively in negotiating the subsequent phases of the deal to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities.

We remain unequivocal in our condemnation of Hamas and its coordinated terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. We mourn the tens of thousands of lives lost in, and since, that brutal attack and the immense suffering of Palestinians and Israelis.

We urge Iran and its proxies to refrain from any further attacks against Israel. We reaffirm our support for Israel's security in the face of these threats.

With a ceasefire soon to take hold, it is also crucial that we seize this opportunity to put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate.

We demand all parties allow the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance and ensure the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected. We reiterate our commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid and initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza with the support of the international community.

We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians live side-by-side in peace, dignity, and security.

