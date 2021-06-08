G7 Leader's Background Briefing Book Launches Ahead of Cornwall Summit

It is an unusually important summit. Following a year in which former US president Donald Trump cancelled the event owing to COVID-19, the Cornwall Summit marks the return to an in-person G7 and comes at a pertinent time for the UK's economy — having left the European Union this year and then launching "Global Britain". Another significant element is the attendance of the new US president, Joe Biden, who is committed to fostering international cooperation and has reinstated his country to the Paris Agreement.

It also comes at a critical time for myriad global issues, which the summit seeks to address. Policy priorities include confronting the persistent and unprecedented pandemic, while strengthening resilience against such future events. In the wake of extensive economic damage, the UK as host seeks to ensure future prosperity by propelling a stronger international trading system and championing free and fair trade.

Another policy priority is tackling climate change and protecting the world's biodiversity. As the climate emergency reaches a tipping point, the G7 will advance discussions on achieving a net-zero future and providing finance for developing countries, ahead of COP26 taking place in Glasgow later this year.

These issues constitute the key talking point in this year's edition of the summit briefing book, G7 UK: The Cornwall Summit, which features prominent voices from government and civil society. Exclusive commentary includes UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who sets the tone for the summit and outlines the international community's foremost challenges.

The title includes thought-leadership on sector-specific issues from a prestigious line-up of authors. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, comments on COVAX, ensuring vaccine equity and removing bottlenecks. Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, discusses the path to a net zero future and how it can boost the economy. In addition, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN under-secretary-general and executive director, UN Women, calls for a global response to protecting women's rights. Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, highlights the importance of co-operation to suppress the virus and bring the pandemic to a close.

The publication also features voices from INTERPOL, UNICEF, UNWTO, UNDP and the WTO.

G7 UK: The Cornwall Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G7 Research Group based at the University of Toronto.

View G7 UK: The Cornwall Summit online at https://bit.ly/ukg721

Twitter: @GloGovProj

Contact:

Khaled Algaay

[email protected]

Tel: +44 207 6085137

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528242/G7_Cornwall_Book.jpg

SOURCE The Global Governance Project (GT Media Group Ltd)