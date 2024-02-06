QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - G3 Canada, which operates the grain elevator in Quebec City, is proud to announce the renewal of its long-term partnership with the Port of Québec. After more than 50 years, the close collaboration between G3 and the Port will continue for another 30 years, making Québec City a hub for agri-food exports in Eastern Canada.

G3: a strategic terminal at the Port of Québec for Québec producers

G3 Canada to operate at the Port of Québec for another 30 years (CNW Group/G3 Canada Limited)

G3 is a fast-growing company in Québec, specializing in importing and exporting grains such as corn, soybeans, wheat and canola. The Québec City terminal is ideally located because of its proximity to agricultural producers in eastern Québec and for receiving ships transiting the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Port of Québec allows G3 to benefit from exceptional water depth, rail access and access to the seaway twelve months a year.

The Port of Québec is a strategic partner of choice, enabling G3 to strengthen its presence in eastern Canada to import and export grain and contribute to Québec's food security. Thanks to G3's expertise and its terminal's large storage capacity of over 225,000 tonnes, grain passes through the Port of Québec efficiently before being shipped to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

"G3 is proud to renew its 30-year partnership with the Port of Québec. This agreement is crucial for G3 and the agricultural producers we serve throughout the province. Our partnership with the Port makes the difference in our ability to meet the demands of agricultural producers who want to market their grain at lower cost and as quickly as possible to world markets", said Don Chapman, President of G3 Canada.

"For more than 50 years, the agri-food sector has played an essential role in the activities of the Port of Québec. We are therefore proud to continue this relationship with G3, an organization recognized as a major player in the industry in Canada. This collaboration will continue to strengthen the supply chain, highlighting Port of Québec's operational excellence and strategic advantages", said Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Port of Québec.

About G3

G3 was created with the vision of building a smarter path from farmers' fields to global markets. Today, G3 is transforming the way grain moves with an expanding network of facilities that set new standards for fast, safe, and reliable operations. We focus on efficiency to create opportunity for our customers across Canada and around the world. G3 is a Canadian company, and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

SOURCE G3 Canada Limited

For further information: Peter Chura, 1-204-983-3101, [email protected]