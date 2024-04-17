G2S2 Capital Inc. Files Proxy Circular for Nomination of Two Independent Trustees at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Slate Office REIT

HALIFAX, NS, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc. (the "Concerned Unitholder"), has filed and commenced mailing of a proxy circular (the "Circular") and BLUE form of proxy for the nomination of two highly-experienced and independent trustees to be elected to the board of trustees of Slate Office REIT (the "REIT") at the upcoming annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Meeting") to be held at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) on May 3, 2024.

The Concerned Unitholder's proposed trustee nominees are Scott Dorsey and Brian Luborsky (collectively, the "Concerned Unitholder Nominees"). The Concerned Unitholder Nominees have each consented to being nominated by the Concerned Unitholder and acting as trustees of the REIT, if elected. The Concerned Unitholder has filed a notice of its nominations with the REIT in compliance with the advance notice provisions contained in the REIT's amended and restated declaration of trust.

As of March 15, 2024, being the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date"), the Concerned Unitholder beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 15,110,200 units of the REIT (the "Units"), representing approximately 19% of the 80,049,062 Units outstanding as of the Record Date (on a non-diluted basis).

Unitholders are urged to read the Circular and return their completed BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form to Morrow Sodali, the Concerned Unitholder's proxy solicitation agent, prior to 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on April 30, 2024. Even if you have already voted using a management proxy or voting instruction form, you have every right to change your vote and support the nomination of the Concerned Unitholder Nominees. A later-dated BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form automatically revokes any and all previously submitted forms of proxy or voting instruction forms. The Circular and BLUE form of proxy are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the REIT's profile.

Unitholders that have questions or need assistance with voting, should contact Morrow Sodali for assistance by phone toll-free at 1.888.777.2094 or by email at [email protected].

Further background information with respect to the Concerned Unitholder Nominees is set forth below:

Scott Dorsey

Scott Dorsey has served as the managing director of Marckenz Group Limited since 2008. Mr. Dorsey has spent over 25 years in the investment banking industry with leading and international firms. Prior to founding Marckenz, Mr. Dorsey spent 12 years at Scotia Capital, serving in such roles as industry head of the communications, media and technology investment banking group and managing director of the mergers and acquisitions group. Prior to joining Scotia Capital, Mr. Dorsey was a vice president in mergers and acquisitions at Rothschild Canada and began his career at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Dorsey holds a Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Dorsey currently sits on several other private company boards of directors.

As CEO of Sim Digital, Mr. Dorsey was responsible for overseeing a business unit which leased of a portfolio of more than 600,000 square feet of studio space, located in Ontario and British Columbia, to film and television industry clients. Mr. Dorsey is currently overseeing the proposed development of a 15-acre site in Mississauga Ontario, to ultimately build more than one million square feet of premium studio and ancillary space to lease to the film and television industry.

Brian Luborsky

Brian Luborsky has served as the Chairman of Beauty Express Canada Inc. since 2013. Mr. Luborsky has more than 40 years of business-related experience. Mr. Luborsky currently serves on the board of Art in Motion and Triumph Gear Systems. Mr. Luborsky holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School Executive Education. He is also a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George and Simé Armoyan.

Additional Information

This news release is issued in connection with a solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the Concerned Unitholder and not by or on behalf of management of the REIT. The Concerned Unitholder has filed the Circular, which contains certain important prescribed information concerning the Concerned Unitholder and the Concerned Unitholder Nominees. The Circular and BLUE form of proxy are available on the REIT's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

