G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN MORGUARD CORPORATION

HALIFAX, NS, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, additional common shares ("Shares") of Morguard Corporation ("Morguard").

Specifically, on May 30, 2025, G2S2 acquired 400 Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $111.75 per Share (the "Acquisition"), representing approximately 0.01% of the outstanding Shares.

Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2, together with its joint actors, had ownership of, and control over, 1,286,623 Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 12.01% of the Shares.

Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2, together with its joint actors, had ownership of, and control over, 1,287,023 Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of approximately 12.02% of the Shares.

The aggregate number of Shares beneficially owned and controlled by G2S2 represent a 2.00% increase since G2S2 was last required to file an early warning report on November 15, 2023.

G2S2 and its joint actors, George & Simé Armoyan, own the Shares for investment purposes. They may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares of Morguard through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding this transaction on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Morguard's issuer profile. Morguard's head office is located at 55 City Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 1M3.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.