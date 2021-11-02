G2S2 Capital Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Investment in Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary has disposed of trust units ("Units") of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar") and no longer holds over 10% of Cominar's outstanding Units.

On November 2, 2021, G2S2's wholly-owned subsidiary, Armco Alberta Inc., disposed of 125,000 Units of Cominar through the facilities of the Chi-X alternative trading system at a price of $11.73 per Unit (the "Disposition"), representing approximately 0.07% of the outstanding Units. Prior to the Disposition, G2S2 beneficially owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 18,335,200 Units of Cominar, representing approximately 10.05% of the outstanding Units. Immediately after the Disposition, G2S2 beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 18,210,200 Units of Cominar, representing 9.98% of the outstanding Units.

The Units were disposed of for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Units of Cominar through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 has filed an early warning report regarding this transaction on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Cominar's issuer profile. Cominar's head office is located at 2820 Laurier Blvd., suite 850, Quebec City, Québec G1V 0C1.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

