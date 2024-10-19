G2S2 Capital Inc. Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Iconic Bow Valley Square in Downtown Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc., under it's banner Armco Alberta, is proud to announce the acquisition of Bow Valley Square, an iconic four-tower, LEED Platinum-certified office complex in the heart of downtown Calgary. This marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our presence in one of Canada's most dynamic business markets.

Bow Valley Square encompasses approximately 1.4 million square feet of mixed-use office, retail, and commercial space, offering a diverse and dynamic environment for businesses, tenants, and visitors alike. The complex acts as a one-stop destination featuring various office spaces, retail shops, services, banking, restaurants and dining options. Its prime location, directly connected to the +15 skywalk system, provides easy access to Calgary's key business hubs, retail destinations, and essential services.

Bow Valley Square also offers an impressive range of amenities, including:

Bow Valley Athletic Club: A premier athletic and social club offering access to a comprehensive collection of modern fitness equipment, squash courts, steam rooms and wellness services.

Fitness Center: A fully equipped facility exclusively for tenants, complete with an online booking system and a dedicated mobile app.

HUB Lounge & Rooftop Patio: A vibrant communal space that encourages collaboration and relaxation, featuring a rooftop patio, a communal green space and BBQs.

Conference Center: A state-of-the-art meeting facility equipped with the latest audio-visual technology for seamless presentations and events.

Executive Bike Room: Promoting sustainable commuting, this facility includes secure bike storage, repair and wash stations, and executive lockers for tenants.

Co-working Space: A modern, flexible workspace ideal for entrepreneurs and freelancers looking for a collaborative environment.

Childcare Facilities: On-site childcare and early learning services for children ages 12 months to 5 years.

800 Parking Spaces: Convenient and ample parking facilities to accommodate the needs of tenants and visitors.

"We are excited and proud to welcome Bow Valley Square, its 200 tenants and all of our new employees into our portfolio. " said Steven Darrow, President of Atlantic Canada & Alberta at Armco Capital Inc. "This acquisition is an important milestone in our growth strategy, and underscores our belief in the success of Calgary and Alberta. We look forward to building upon the legacy of this landmark while upholding the standards that have established Bow Valley Square as a premier choice for businesses. "

As we integrate Bow Valley Square into our portfolio, we are committed to enhancing the tenant experience and contributing to the economic vitality of Calgary.

About G2S2 Capital Inc.

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long-term horizon. Armco Capital Inc and Armco Alberta are wholly owned subsidiaries of G2S2 Capital Inc.

About Armco Capital Inc.

Founded in 1982 by the Armoyan family, Armco Capital Inc. has evolved from a small family business into a diversified and dynamic group of companies. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for eight consecutive years, Armco Capital Inc. is among the largest organizations of its kind. With a diverse portfolio across North America, we are committed to long term value creation through strategic investments and sustainable growth.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.