G2S2 Capital Inc. Acquires Landmark First Canadian Centre in Downtown Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc., under its banner Armco Alberta, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the First Canadian Centre, located at 350 7 Ave SW in the heart of downtown Calgary. This 41-story Class A office tower, offering 540,000 (approx.) square feet of prime office and retail space, is a testament to Armco Alberta's commitment to investing in high-quality, sustainable properties in vibrant urban centers.

About G2S2 Capital Inc.

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long-term horizon. Armco Capital Inc and Armco Alberta are wholly owned subsidiaries of G2S2 Capital Inc.

About Armco Capital Inc.

Founded in 1982 by the Armoyan family, Armco Capital Inc. has evolved from a small family business into a diversified and dynamic group of companies. Recognized as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for eight consecutive years, Armco Capital Inc. is among the largest organizations of its kind. With a diverse portfolio across North America, we are committed to long term value creation through strategic investments and sustainable growth.

For more information about Armco Capital, visit www.armcocapital.com.

