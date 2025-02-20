G Mining Ventures Announces Consolidated Mineral Reserves and Resources for Year-End 2024 including Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gurupi Project in Brazil

2024 Year-End ("YE") Consolidated MRMR Highlights:

Measured & Indicated ("M&I") Resources : 8.28 million ounces (" Moz ") (164 Mt @ 1.57 g/t Au)

: 8.28 million ounces (" ") (164 Mt @ 1.57 g/t Au) Inferred Resources : 2.40 Moz (39 Mt @ 1.92 g/t Au)

: 2.40 Moz (39 Mt @ 1.92 g/t Au) Proven & Probable Reserves: 2.03 Moz (51 Mt @ 1.24 g/t Au)

Table 1: GMIN Consolidated MRMR Estimate YE 2024 (Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves)1



M&I Resources Inferred Resources

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Tocantinzinho 55,767 1.22 2,181 752 1.12 27 Oko West 64,606 2.05 4,266 19,617 2.54 1,603 Gurupi 43,512 1.31 1,830 18,517 1.29 770 Total 163,886 1.57 8,277 38,886 1.92 2,401



Proven Reserves Probable Reserves P&P Reserves

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces

kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Tocantinzinho 26,798 1.23 1,061 24,259 1.24 971 51,057 1.24 2,031 Oko West - - - - - - - - - Gurupi - - - - - - - - - Total 26,798 1.23 1,061 24,259 1.24 971 51,057 1.24 2,031

1. A full list of underlying assumptions can be found in the Appendix A section below.

Gurupi Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Gurupi Project (formerly known as the CentroGold Project) comprises 47 contiguous tenements covering ~2,100 km2 situated along +80 km of known mineralized trend. The Project is located approximately 380 km southeast of Belém, capital of the State of Pará, and 500 km west northwest of São Luis, capital of the State of Maranhão.

The mineral resource estimate ("MRE") is contained within three deposits: Blanket and Contact (Cipoeiro area) and Chega Tudo. The MRE is based on 715 diamond drill holes, 220 reverse circulation holes, totaling 126,193m performed between 1995 and 2019. This MRE includes 32 infill drillholes that were not included in the database for the previous Pre-Feasibility Study completed by past operator, OZ Minerals. Although Blanket and Contact deposits are spatially close, only a few drillholes tested the continuity of the grade in between the two, representing an opportunity for growth of the mineral resources in the future.

Exploration efforts will focus on data compilation and interpretation, machine learning-based core relogging, conducting a high-resolution survey across 720 km², and completing soil sampling to follow up on historic gold showing and newly defined targets. These activities aim to assess and evaluate the land package's value. A budget of $2 to 4 million has been allocated for the project in 2025.

Table 2: Gurupi Project Mineral Resource Estimate1



Indicated Resources Inferred Resources

Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au Gurupi











Blanket 14,068 1.39 629 7,316 1.37 322 Contact 12,228 1.74 685 4,806 1.34 207 Chega Tudo 17,216 0.93 516 6,395 1.17 240 Total 43,512 1.31 1,830 18,517 1.29 770

1. A full list of underlying assumptions can be found in the Appendix A section below.

Tocantinzinho Gold Mine MRMR Update

TZ Gold Mines, inaugurated last year, has updated its Mineral Resources and Reserves following the integration of grade control data and infill diamond drillholes. The improved understanding of the deposit through these activities has led to a revision in resource estimates, successfully replacing reserves and reinforcing long-term operational planning. An additional 3,700 m of drilling validated the northwest extension of the TZ deposit in 2024, adding this 300 m extension in the presented Mineral Resources.

In 2024, a total of 73 koz were processed (1.7 Mt at 1.32 g/t Au) and 128 koz were stockpiled (4.8 Mt at 0.81 g/t Au) for a total of 201 koz (6.6 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au). Total remaining reserves at year end 2024 stand at 2.03 Moz (51.1 Mt at 1.24 g/t Au).

In 2025, near-mine exploration of $2 million is planned to test the extension at depth and on the northwest limb of the deposit. A regional exploration budget of $9 million is planned for 2025 to test 23 targets within a 5 km radius with the primary goal to identify additional deposits.

Table 3: TZ Mineral Reserves Estimate YE 20241



Proven Reserves Probable Reserves P&P Reserves

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces

kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au TZ

















In-Pit 21,907 1.32 933 24,259 1.24 971 46,166 1.28 1,904 Stockpiles 4,891 0.81 128 - - - 4,891 0.81 128 Total 26,798 1.23 1,061 24,259 1.24 971 51,057 1.24 2,031

1. A full list of underlying assumptions can be found in the Appendix A section below.

Table 4: TZ Mineral Resources Estimate YE 2024 (inclusive of Mineral Reserves)1



Measured Resources Indicated Resources M&I Resources Inferred Resources

Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au Tonnes kt Grade g/t Au Ounces koz Au TZ



















In-Pit 22,423 1.30 939 28,453 1.22 1,114 50,876 1.25 2,053 752 1.12 27 Stockpiles 4,891 0.81 128





4,891 0.81 128 - - - Total 27,314 1.21 1,066 28,453 1.22 1,114 55,767 1.22 2,181 752 1.12 27

1. A full list of underlying assumptions can be found in the Appendix A section below.

Oko West Project

The below MRE is effective as September 7, 2024, and formed the basis for the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") announced on September 9, 2024 (titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report – Oko West Gold Project", filed on Sedar+ under GMIN's profile). The exploration effort in 2024 since acquiring the project has been to convert inferred resources to indicated. The infill drilling since the PEA will support an updated resource estimate and inaugural mineral reserve estimate as part of the upcoming Feasibility Study on track for completion in Q2 2025. The long-term exploration strategy will continue to focus on exploration along strike to the south, at depth and in the northwest of the property.

Table 5: Oko West Mineral Resources Estimate YE 20241



Indicated Resources Inferred Resources

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces

kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Oko West











In-Pit 64,115 2.06 4,237 8,107 1.87 488 Underground 491 1.84 29 11,510 3.01 1,116 Total 64,606 2.05 4,266 19,617 2.54 1,603

1. A full list of underlying assumptions can be found in the Appendix A section.

Oko West Infill Drilling

A total of 49,000 m from 170 holes of drilling have been completed in 2024, of which 15,097 m from 55 holes since the merger with Reunion Gold on July 16th, 2024(Figure 6). This extensive drilling successfully achieved three purposes: (i) conversion of UG resources in Block 4, (ii) close spaced drilling to support statistical tests and interpolation parameters to be used in the estimation of the OP resources within Block 4, (iii) testing the continuity of the mineralization near surface and at depth in block 5 & 6. The results demonstrate the predictability of the PEA resource model and will support a good conversion rate of inferred material into indicated material. Highlights of intercepts include the following listed below.

The $8 million Oko West exploration program planned in 2025 will support the objective of expanding the mineral resource inventory to improve future mine plans and extend the mine's operational life. The program will focus on increasing resources within the pit footprint, exploring underground mineralization in Blocks 5 and 6, evaluating additional mineralized saprolite material, and identifying new deposits across the land package.

Block 4 UG conversion

80.5 m of 3.61 g/t Au (OKWD24-421A)

of 3.61 g/t Au (OKWD24-421A) 62.9 m of 4.43 g/t Au (OKWD24-347-W5)

of 4.43 g/t Au (OKWD24-347-W5) 57.0 m of 3.95 g/t Au (OKWD24-346A-W3)

of 3.95 g/t Au (OKWD24-346A-W3) 61.4 m of 3.57 g/t Au (OKWD24-346A-W2)

of 3.57 g/t Au (OKWD24-346A-W2) 94.7 m of 2.27 g/t Au (OKWD24-347-W6)

Block 4 Close spaced drilling

106.0 m of 2.52 g/t Au (OKWD24-439)

of 2.52 g/t Au (OKWD24-439) 49.1 m of 4.03 g/t Au (OKWD24-446)

of 4.03 g/t Au (OKWD24-446) 15.2 m of 10.11 g/t Au (OKWD24-448)

Block 5&6 mineralization continuity

51.0 m of 0.65 g/t Au (OKWD24-429)

of 0.65 g/t Au (OKWD24-429) 10.8 m of 2.48 g/t Au (OKWD24-436)

of 2.48 g/t Au (OKWD24-436) 4.0 m of 3.20 g/t Au (OKWD24-458)

2025 Catalysts

Over 2025, the Corporation will focus on the following activities:

Reach nameplate capacity at Tocantinzinho (Q1-25)

Commencement of early works at Oko West (Q1-2025)

Oko West FS publication (Q2-2025)

Oko West financing (Q2-2025)

Formal construction decision on Oko West (H2-2025)

Continuation of detailed engineering at Oko West (2025)

Greenfield and brownfield exploration (2025)

Technical Report Preparation and Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the MRE on the Gurupi project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pascal Delisle, P.Geo. (OGQ no. 1378), of G Mining Services Inc. ("GMS"), and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and not independent of the Corporation pursuant to Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

The full technical report relating to the MRE on the Gurupi project, prepared by GMS in compliance with NI 43-101, will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days of this news release. The MRE is effective as of February 3, 2025.

The Qualified Person ("QP") relating to the Oko West Gold project mineral resource estimate is Christian Beaulieu, MSc, PGeo, of Minéralis Consulting Services.

For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been reviewed and approved by Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President Geology & Resources of GMIN, a QP for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

About G Mining Services

GMS a specialized mining consultancy firm based in Brossard, Québec, offering a wide range of services to both underground and open pit mining projects. GMS possesses the capabilities to develop a resource from the exploration phase, to development, into construction, commissioning and then operations. GMS self-performs project development with an objective of building fit-for-purpose and cost effectively.

GMS has an extensive track record developing mineral projects and building mines within the Guiana Shield. For more information, please visit www.gmining.com.

Appendix A

1. The Mineral Resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") (2014) and the best practices described by CIM (2019). 2. Rounding of values to the '000s may result in apparent discrepancies. 3. Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. 4. The classification has been classified as Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources according to drill spacing. The density has been applied based on measurements taken on drill core and assigned in the block model by weathering type and lithology. 5. Tonnage has been expressed in the metric system, and gold metal content has been expressed in troy ounces. 6. The tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 tonnes, and the metal content has been rounded to the nearest 1,000 ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding errors. 7. These Mineral Resources assume no mining dilution and losses.

Project specific MRMR disclosures are as follows:

Gurupi

8. The Qualified Person (QP) for the Gurupi MRE is Pascal Delisle, P.Geo. of G Mining Services Inc. Mr. Delisle is a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (no. 1378) and is not considered "independent" of the company within the meaning of section 1.5 of NI 43-101. 9. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is February 3, 2025. 10. The cut-offs used to report Contact and Blanket Mineral Resources are 0.34 g/t Au in transition and 0.35 g/t Au in rock; for Chega Tudo are 0.36 g/t Au in transition and 0.37 g/t Au in rock. 11. No Measured Mineral Resource has been estimated for Gurupi. 12. This MRE is based on subblock models with a main block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with subblocks of 1.25 m x 1.25 m x 1.25 m for Cipoeiro (Blanket and Contact deposits) and a main block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with subblocks of 2.5 m x 1.25 m x 2.5 m for Chega Tudo, and have been reported inside an optimized pit shell. Gold grades were interpolated with 1 m composites using Ordinary Kriging for all mineralized domains. 13. Open pit optimization parameters and cut-off grades assumptions are as follows:

• Gold price of US$1,950/oz.

• Total ore-based costs for Cipoeiro (Blanket and Contact deposits) of US$16.50/t for transition with a 85.0% processing recovery and US$17.00/t for rock based on 85.0% processing recovery.

• Total ore-based costs for Chega Tudo deposits of US$18.50/t for transition with a 88.9% processing recovery and US$19.00/t for rock based on 88.9% processing recovery.

• Cipoeiro overall open pit slope angles of 47° in transitional and 47° in rock.

• Chega Tudo deposits overall pit slope angles of 45° in transitional and 45° in rock.

• Royalty rate of 6.75% 14. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these resources as indicated or measured; however, it is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Tocantinzinho

15. The Qualified Person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President Geology and Resources for G Mining Ventures. 16. The effective date of the Tocantinzinho Mineral Resource Estimate is December 31, 2024. 17. The ore modelling was completed using a numeric estimation in Leapfrog using a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au with 40% probability and guided with structural trend. 18. This MRE is based on a 5 m x 5 m x 10 m block model and is reported inside optimized pit shells. Gold grades in rock and saprolite were interpolated with 2 m composites using Ordinary Kriging. Capping was applied on raw assay. 19. Open pit optimization parameters and cut-off grades assumptions for are as follows:

• Gold price of US$1,950/oz for Mineral Resources and US$1,800/oz for Mineral Reserves.

• Total ore-based costs of US$14.30/t for artisanal miner tailings, US$16.89/t for saprolite and US$17.08/t for rock.

• Royalty rate of 3%.

• Metallurgical recoveries are 85.4% for curima (tailings), 70.8% for saprolite and 90.9% for rock.

• The cut-offs used to report open pit Mineral Resources is 0.29 g/t Au for curima (tailings), 0.42 g/t Au in saprolite, and 0.33 g/t Au in rock. The cut-offs used to report open pit Mineral Reserves is 0.32 g/t Au for curima (tailings), 0.33 g/t Au in saprolite, and 0.36 g/t Au in rock.

• Overall slope angles of 36° in saprolite and 44 to 49° in rock depending on geotechnical domains.

Oko West

20. The qualified person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist for G Mining Services Inc. 21. The lower cut-offs used to report open pit Mineral Resources are 0.30 g/t Au in saprolite and alluvium/colluvium, 0.313 g/t Au in transition, and 0.37 g/t Au in rock. 22. Underground Mineral Resources are reported inside potentially mineable volume and include below cut-off material (stope optimization cut-off grade of 1.38 g/t Au). 23. No Measured Mineral Resource has been estimated. 24. A minimum thickness of 3 m and minimum grade of 0.30 g/t Au was used to guide the interpretation of the mineralized zones. 25. This MRE is based on a subblock model with a main block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with subblocks of 2.5 m x 0.5 m x 2.5 m, and has been reported inside an optimized pit shell. Gold grades in rock, transition and saprolite were interpolated with 1 m composites using Inverse Distance for domains AU_2A, AU_2B and AU_5, and Ordinary Kriging for all other domains. Capping was applied on eight domains, ranging from 5 g/t Au to 80 g/t Au. 26. Open pit optimization parameters and cut-off grade assumptions are as follows:

• Gold price of US$1,950/oz.

• Total ore-based costs of US$14.51/t for saprolite and alluvium/colluvium, with a 96.0% processing recovery US$17.16/t for transition with a 95.0% processing recovery and US$19.80/t for rock based on 92.5% processing recovery.

• Inter-ramp angles of 30° in saprolite and alluvium/colluvium, 40° in transition and 50° in rock.

• Royalty rate of 8% for open pit and 3% for underground. 27. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these resources as indicated or measured; however, it is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Appendix B (drilling composite from Oko West)

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Length (m) Composite OKWD24-346A-W2 UG Block 4 642.5 645.6 0.87 3.1 3.1 m of 0.87 g/t Au And UG Block 4 768.6 776.0 0.97 7.4 7.4 m of 0.97 g/t Au And UG Block 4 795.4 800.0 2.89 4.6 4.6 m of 2.89 g/t Au And UG Block 4 842.0 903.4 3.57 61.4 61.4 m of 3.57 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 872.5 877.5 6.48 5.0 5.0 m of 6.48 g/t Au And UG Block 4 867.5 901.5 5.62 34.1 34.1 m of 5.62 g/t Au OKWD24-346A-W3 UG Block 4 807.0 813.2 2.77 6.2 6.2 m of 2.77 g/t Au And UG Block 4 858.0 915.0 3.95 57.0 57.0 m of 3.95 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 868.9 873.0 8.20 4.1 4.1 m of 8.20 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 891.0 911.9 7.41 20.9 20.9 m of 7.41 g/t Au OKWD24-347-W5 UG Block 4 950.6 953.4 2.17 2.8 2.8 m of 2.17 g/t Au And UG Block 4 969.0 1,031.9 4.43 62.9 62.9 m of 4.43 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 972.5 974.8 3.93 2.3 2.3 m of 3.93 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 977.0 983.9 10.89 6.9 6.9 m of 10.89 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 1,002.9 1,006.8 6.17 3.9 3.9 m of 6.17 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 1,013.6 1,017.1 10.80 3.5 3.5 m of 10.80 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 1,020.6 1,025.5 9.84 5.0 5.0 m of 9.84 g/t Au OKWD24-347-W6 UG Block 4 922.3 1,017.0 2.27 94.7 94.7 m of 2.27 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 978.8 1,003.6 6.43 24.8 24.8 m of 6.43 g/t Au OKWD24-320-W1 UG Block 4 747.7 755.6 2.22 7.9 7.9 m of 2.22 g/t Au And UG Block 4 762.9 832.0 2.06 69.1 69.1 m of 2.06 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 783.4 798.0 4.84 14.6 14.6 m of 4.84 g/t Au OKWD24-421A UG Block 4 584.5 665.0 3.61 80.5 80.5 m of 3.61 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 584.5 588.5 6.97 4.0 4.0 m of 6.97 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 603.0 613.0 5.90 10.0 10.0 m of 5.90 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 617.0 633.0 5.04 16.0 16.0 m of 5.04 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 634.7 639.4 7.17 4.7 4.7 m of 7.17 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 644.0 650.0 6.74 6.0 6.0 m of 6.74 g/t Au OKWD24-347-W7 UG Block 4 919.2 938.9 1.26 19.7 19.7 m of 1.26 g/t Au And UG Block 4 947.2 1,011.0 3.16 63.9 63.9 m of 3.16 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 977.7 992.3 5.20 14.6 14.6 m of 5.20 g/t Au OKWD24-466 UG Block 4 503.0 508.7 2.81 5.6 5.6 m of 2.81 g/t Au And UG Block 4 592.1 625.6 3.00 33.4 33.4 m of 3.00 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 599.2 604.2 4.03 5.0 5.0 m of 4.03 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 613.0 620.2 3.58 7.2 7.2 m of 3.58 g/t Au OKWD24-410A UG Block 4 711.0 717.4 1.07 6.4 6.4 m of 1.07 g/t Au And UG Block 4 740.2 743.0 7.14 2.8 2.8 m of 7.14 g/t Au And UG Block 4 753.0 786.0 5.14 33.0 33.0 m of 5.14 g/t Au Incl. UG Block 4 757.0 775.5 7.64 18.5 18.5 m of 7.64 g/t Au OKWD24-458 Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 614.5 617.0 0.94 2.5 2.5 m of 0.94 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 642.0 647.0 0.37 5.0 5.0 m of 0.37 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 726.0 730.0 3.20 4.0 4.0 m of 3.20 g/t Au OKWD24-462 Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 469.0 471.6 1.81 2.6 2.6 m of 1.81 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 514.2 517.7 0.54 3.4 3.4 m of 0.54 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 551.8 557.0 0.98 5.3 5.3 m of 0.98 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 565.5 567.8 7.38 2.3 2.3 m of 7.38 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 582.5 590.6 1.00 8.1 8.1 m of 1.00 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 619.0 625.0 0.65 6.0 6.0 m of 0.65 g/t Au OKWD24-411 Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 271.0 275.0 0.64 4.0 4.0 m of 0.64 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 333.0 335.0 2.01 2.0 2.0 m of 2.01 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 355.0 364.7 1.09 9.7 9.7 m of 1.09 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 373.0 383.0 0.81 10.0 10.0 m of 0.81 g/t Au OKWD24-429 Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 413.0 417.0 0.53 4.0 4.0 m of 0.53 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 550.0 601.0 0.65 51.0 51.0 m of 0.65 g/t Au Incl. Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 552.0 561.0 0.60 9.0 9.0 m of 0.60 g/t Au Incl. Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 576.0 584.0 1.59 8.0 8.0 m of 1.59 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 614.0 616.0 0.36 2.0 2.0 m of 0.36 g/t Au OKWD24-430-W1 Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 493.9 498.0 2.20 4.1 4.1 m of 2.20 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 UG extension 531.2 533.5 1.99 2.3 2.3 m of 1.99 g/t Au OKWD24-431 Bloc 5 & 6 OP 136.1 139.6 0.40 3.5 3.5 m of 0.40 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 OP 157.3 166.6 1.24 9.3 9.3 m of 1.24 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 OP 175.2 181.6 1.13 6.4 6.4 m of 1.13 g/t Au And Bloc 5 & 6 OP 186.8 196.3 2.26 9.6 9.6 m of 2.26 g/t Au OKWD24-436 OP Block 5 40.8 48.7 0.75 8.0 8.0 m of 0.75 g/t Au And OP Block 5 54.0 64.8 2.48 10.8 10.8 m of 2.48 g/t Au And OP Block 5 120.5 125.1 2.08 4.6 4.6 m of 2.08 g/t Au And OP Block 5 159.0 164.5 1.48 5.5 5.5 m of 1.48 g/t Au OKWD24-434 OP Block 5 95.7 101.1 0.77 5.4 5.4 m of 0.77 g/t Au OKWD24-439 Measured Block 4 55.0 161.0 2.52 106.0 106.0 m of 2.52 g/t Au Incl. Measured Block 4 84.4 113.1 6.19 28.8 28.8 m of 6.19 g/t Au OKWD24-446 Measured Block 4 19.4 27.0 0.35 7.7 7.7 m of 0.35 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 76.0 81.0 1.09 5.0 5.0 m of 1.09 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 96.2 113.6 4.82 17.4 17.4 m of 4.82 g/t Au Incl. Measured Block 4 96.2 100.0 13.83 3.8 3.8 m of 13.83 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 130.5 135.2 1.42 4.7 4.7 m of 1.42 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 142.1 191.2 4.03 49.1 49.1 m of 4.03 g/t Au Incl. Measured Block 4 164.0 185.7 5.09 21.7 21.7 m of 5.09 g/t Au OKWD24-448 Measured Block 4 128.0 142.0 1.82 14.0 14.0 m of 1.82 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 150.9 166.0 10.11 15.2 15.2 m of 10.11 g/t Au Incl. Measured Block 4 150.9 161.0 14.55 10.2 10.2 m of 14.55 g/t Au And Measured Block 4 176.0 228.0 2.00 52.0 52.0 m of 2.00 g/t Au Incl. Measured Block 4 206.0 216.0 4.39 10.0 10.0 m of 4.39 g/t Au

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the publication of a Feasibility Study for Oko West in Q2 2025, featuring the inaugural reserve estimate and updated mineral resources; (ii) the TZ mill being expected to operate at nameplate capacity; (iii) the restart of exploration activities at Gurupi and the opportunity for growing mineral resources in the future; (iv) the evaluation of the Gurupi land package's value, notably with soil sampling and newly defined exploration targets; (v) the reinforcement of long-term operational planning at TZ; (vi) the predictability of the PEA resource model for Oko West, which is expected to support a good conversion rate of inferred material into indicated material; (vii) the release of a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for Gurupi; and (viii) more generally, the sections entitled "2025 Catalysts" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates (notably the BRL/USD exchange rate), as well as the underlying assumptions enumerated in Appendix A of this press release (namely the open pit optimization parameters, the cut-off grade assumptions, the ore modelling and the expectations that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration) and the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) GMIN's 2024 operational success at TZ will be repeated in 2025, or (ii) TZ will generate sufficient free cash flow to advance the Oko West Project, or (iii) near-mine and/or regional exploration will yield positive results, or (iv) the Oko West Feasibility Study will prove positive and the final permits will be obtained, or (v) an official construction decision for Oko West will be made in 2025, or (vi) the Oko West exploration program will lead to expanding its mineral resource inventory (and also to improving future mine plans and extending the (eventual) mine's operational life), or (vii) gold mineral reserves will continue to replace ounces produced at TZ in the future, or (viii) regional exploration near TZ will identify additional deposits, or (ix) mineral resources will eventually demonstrate economic viability and be converted (in whole or in part) into mineral reserves, or * more generally, GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for TZ and Oko West or use TZ and Oko West to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer; as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the (i) Annual Information Form of G Mining TZ Corp. (then known as G Mining Ventures Corp.) dated March 27, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, (ii) Annual Information Form of G Mining Guyana Corp. (then known as Reunion Gold Corporation) dated April 25, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

