G Mining Ventures Publishes 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Progress on Climate Action, Community Engagement, and Responsible Growth; Announces Management Update

BROSSARD, QC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation" or "we") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, highlighting a pivotal year in which the Corporation transitioned from mine developer to operator and accelerated its evolution into a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024, the report highlights GMIN's progress in environmental stewardship and responsible mining, inclusive economic growth, and governance excellence — particularly at the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in Pará State, Brazil, and through early ESG integration at the Oko West Project in Guyana ("Oko West") and the Gurupi ("Gurupi") Project in Brazil.

Prepared in alignment with globally recognized frameworks—including GRI, SASB, TCFD, TNFD, IFRS S1/S2, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals1—the report reflects GMIN's commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable value creation.

Link to Full ESG Report: GMIN's 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

"2024 marked a foundational year for GMIN as we successfully transitioned into a gold producer and laid the groundwork to become a multi-asset gold producer," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our ESG strategy evolved from policy to action — integrated across teams, sites, and decision-making processes. This report captures not only our progress, but also our intent to: grow responsibly, reduce our environmental impact, and strengthen partnerships in the regions where we operate. As we grow, ESG remains central to how we operate and how we create responsible, long-term value for all stakeholders."

__________________________ 1 GRI: Global Reporting Initiative; SASB: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board; TCFD: Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures; TNFD: Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures; IFRS S1/S2: International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards (developed by the ISSB); UN SDGs: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

GMIN's 2024 ESG Report Highlights:

Environmental Stewardship:

Licensing Milestones : Obtained environmental operating licenses for energy infrastructure, tailings structures, gold extraction, and beneficiation for TZ and initiated Environmental Permitting for Oko West with an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment filing at the Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency in November of 2024.

: Obtained environmental operating licenses for energy infrastructure, tailings structures, gold extraction, and beneficiation for TZ and initiated Environmental Permitting for Oko West with an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment filing at the Environmental Protection Agency in November of 2024. Tailings and Water Management : TZ operations aligned with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), with independent oversight from the Tailings Review Committee.

: TZ operations aligned with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), with independent oversight from the Tailings Review Committee. Recycling : 94% of the water at the mill and 74% of solid waste generated at TZ was recycled where key recycling initiatives generated revenue.

: 94% of the water at the mill and 74% of solid waste generated at TZ was recycled where key recycling initiatives generated revenue. Biodiversity and Reforestation : 33 hectares were reforested; 449 wild animals rescued; 2,837 plant specimens relocated; and over 10,000 individual fauna and flora monitored.

: 33 hectares were reforested; 449 wild animals rescued; 2,837 plant specimens relocated; and over 10,000 individual fauna and flora monitored. Greenhouse gas ("GHG") Reporting: Completed 2024 GHG emissions inventory on Scope 1 and 2; emissions mitigation and reforestation projects are underway.

Social Responsibility:

Health and Safety : Achieved a Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.08 over 2.49 million hours worked, maintaining GMIN's "zero harm" priority.

: Achieved a Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.08 over 2.49 million hours worked, maintaining GMIN's "zero harm" priority. Local Economic Development : 98% of national workforce at TZ Mine, with 81% coming from Pará State, including 67% from the Itaituba region. Over R$174 million ( ~USD 35 million ) in local procurement was recorded.

: 98% of national workforce at TZ Mine, with 81% coming from Pará State, including 67% from the Itaituba region. Over ( ) in local procurement was recorded. Community Engagement : 2,309 students engaged in socio-environmental education programs; and supported 15 community-led projects through a participatory committee.

: 2,309 students engaged in socio-environmental education programs; and supported 15 community-led projects through a participatory committee. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Women represented 15.2% of the workforce in 2024, up from 11% in 2023; targeted inclusion and training initiatives expanded.

Governance Excellence:

Policy Development : Formalized new corporate policies: Human Rights, Climate Change, and Tailings Management.

: Formalized new corporate policies: Human Rights, Climate Change, and Tailings Management. Human Rights Training & Due Diligence: 100% of corporate and TZ leadership completed human rights training. A Human Rights Impact Assessment is underway at TZ.

100% of corporate and TZ leadership completed human rights training. A Human Rights Impact Assessment is underway at TZ. Modern Slavery Compliance : Submitted the first report in compliance with requirements of the Canadian Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chain act, including the actions to better understand and manage risks of modern slavery in our supply chain.

: Submitted the first report in compliance with requirements of the Canadian Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chain act, including the actions to better understand and manage risks of modern slavery in our supply chain. Grievance Management : GMIN's Relationship Portal addressed and resolved 100% of 2024 reports. The system will be expanded to Oko West and Gurupi in 2025.

: GMIN's Relationship Portal addressed and resolved 100% of 2024 reports. The system will be expanded to Oko West and Gurupi in 2025. Ethical Supply Chain: All suppliers were screened using the CIAL platform, a third-party software system for supplier due diligence and risk monitoring; zero incidents of child or forced labor were identified in 2024.

ESG Integration at Growth Projects

In addition to reaching commercial production at TZ, GMIN made key strides at its development-stage assets, aligning with international best practices.

At Oko West, GMIN formed a Multi-Stakeholder Working Group, secured provisional environmental and social licensing, and initiated early works construction.

At Gurupi, GMIN began permitting and stakeholder engagement planning following the acquisition.

"As we advance our sustainability strategy, this report shows how ESG principles are now embedded across our operations," said Eduardo Leão, Vice President of Sustainability. "In 2024, we moved from design to delivery — formalizing policies, applying global frameworks, and engaging stakeholders across Brazil and Guyana. From biodiversity and water reuse to human rights and governance, we're building a resilient, responsible business grounded in long-term value creation."

Looking Ahead: 2025 ESG Commitments

These priorities reflect GMIN's commitment to responsible mining, environmental leadership, and inclusive growth across its operations.

In 2025, the Corporation will focus on the following ESG initiatives:

Reforestation : Reforest an additional 36 hectares, building on 33 hectares restored to date.

: GHG Emissions : Expand Scope 3 emissions tracking and mitigation strategies. Increase offsetting efforts through reforestation.

: Renewable Energy and Efficiency : Launch solar and wind power generation studies. Optimize operational processes to reduce energy demand.

: Waste Management : Raise the recycling rate to 75% of total waste generated. Reduce average waste disposal costs by 10%. Introduce circular economy practices across key facilities.

: Human Rights and Inclusion : Continue due diligence assessments and expand leadership training. Conduct Human Rights Impact Assessments at TZ and Oko West.

: Responsible Mining Standards : Achieve 70% compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code. Conduct external assessments aligned with the TSM (Towards Sustainable Mining) protocol.

: Stakeholder Engagement : Launch new stakeholder engagement and social investment committees at Oko West ( Guyana ) and Gurupi ( Brazil ).

:

Management Update

The Corporation announces the departure of Dušan Petković, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, effective July 28, 2025. Dušan played an integral role in GMIN's early success, including the acquisition and financing of the Tocantinzinho Gold Project. His responsibilities have been transitioned to existing senior leaders, ensuring continuity as GMIN continues to execute its multi-asset growth strategy. The Corporation thanks Dušan for his many contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. A formal search for his replacement is underway, with a succession planning process in place to ensure a smooth transition.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Lemonde as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective August 4, 2025. Mr. Lemonde brings a strong track record in capital markets, with deep relationships across global institutions and investors. His experience and insight into financial communications will be instrumental in strengthening GMIN's engagement with the investment community to support its next phase of growth.

