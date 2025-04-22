FYTERTECH® LAUNCHES A LINE OF MORE BIODEGRADABLE ABSORBENTS MADE WITH 90% RECYCLED MATERIALS

Sustainable Sorbent Solution: FyterTech's Sustayn Line Upgraded

DE PERE, Wis., April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, a leader in the sorbent industry, is marking Earth Day with a significant enhancement to its Sustayn® product line. Known for incorporating 90% recycled content, the Sustayn line now features an advanced biodegradation acceleration technology that achieves 3 times faster biodegradation compared to standard meltblown absorbent pads over the same time period. This breakthrough has been validated by a third-party lab under ASTM D5511 testing conditions simulating anaerobic landfill environments. Customers can learn more about the Sustayn line at www.fytertech.com or through their local industrial distributor.

Key Features of the Sustayn line includes:

90% Recycled content + more biodegradable nonwoven absorbent pad now available by FyterTech Nonwovens Post this

Faster Biodegration - 3X faster biodegradation compared to standard meltblown absorbent pads validated by a third-party lab under ASTM D5511 testing conditions simulating landfill environments

3X faster biodegradation compared to standard meltblown absorbent pads validated by a third-party lab under ASTM D5511 testing conditions simulating landfill environments Sustainable Materials - Made from 90% recycled content, reducing landfill waste

Made from 90% recycled content, reducing landfill waste High Absorbency - Quickly locks in oil, chemicals, and spills with durable, tear-resistant, nonwoven fibers

Quickly locks in oil, chemicals, and spills with durable, tear-resistant, nonwoven fibers Customizable Sizes - Available in customizable rolls and perforated pads to meet the needs of spills big and small

Being able to engineer a high-performance absorbent pad and roll, while still reducing landfill burden and limiting the reliance on virgin materials, has always been a core value to the team at FyterTech. "The addition of the biodegradable accelerant further reduces long-term environmental impact without compromising product durability or absorbency," said Sanjay Wahal, senior vice president of technology, innovation and quality at FyterTech. "This innovation reinforces our commitment to delivering functional products with measurable sustainability benefits."

"Sustainability is woven into the DNA of FyterTech, and our customers are equally committed to achieving their environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) objectives," said Christin Wam, vice president of marketing and new market development at FyterTech. "The Sustayn line offers a credible, third party-tested solution that helps organizations demonstrate progress toward their ESG targets. We've invested in the innovation, testing, and in-house capability required to produce these products in our Wisconsin facility so we can provide a meaningful solution while being cognizant of the environmental impact."

The upgraded Sustayn sorbent pads and rolls retain their fast-absorbing, tear-resistant nonwoven construction, engineered to lock in oil, chemicals, and industrial fluids quickly and reliably. These products are suited for a wide range of demanding applications including industrial maintenance, automotive, environmental response, marine, and regulatory compliance making Sustayn a compelling choice for organizations seeking both performance and sustainability to meet ESG goals.

Media Contact: Cj Wam, Vice President – Marketing [email protected]

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers , dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications . FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

SOURCE FyterTech Nonwovens