FyterTech Appoints Matt Wild as New Chief Executive Officer

DE PERE, Wis., July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, a leader in the Sorbent Industry, is excited to announce Matt Wild has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Matt has been with the organization as Chief Financial Officer for over 11 years, where he has played a critical leadership role in shaping FyterTech's strategy, driving acquisitions and integrations, supporting growth initiatives, and championing continuous improvement efforts. Matt's deep commitment and proven ability to lead through complexity while having a keen understanding of the company financials make him the ideal person to lead FyterTech's fast-paced, high-velocity culture.

"We are focused on achieving high-growth initiatives and I am confident under Matt's leadership, FyterTech is poised to deliver these results," said Andy Hetzel, Chairman of the Board and Owner of FyterTech Nonwovens.

"I'm incredibly honored to be appointed CEO," said Matt Wild. "This reflects the trust of an extraordinary organization, its owner, and board of directors. I am happy to lead this team and drive the next chapter of FyterTech's success story."

Previous to his CFO role at FyterTech, Matt's career has been rooted in the Paper and Nonwovens industry with a wide breadth of experience from ever-increasing roles within Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Matt also serves on the Bellin College Board of Trustees and is on the Chicago CFO Leadership Council.

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

