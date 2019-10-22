FYidoctors | Visique Reveals Enhancing Life Foundation

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - FYidoctors | Visique, the world's largest optometrist-owned eye care company, today announced an expansion in their corporate responsibility efforts with the revealing of the FYidoctors | Visique Enhancing Life Foundation ("Enhancing Life Foundation").

Formerly known as the FYi Foundation for Sight, the foundation was originally created in March 2011 with the goal of improving access to eye care and corrective vision needs for underserved patients. Effective immediately, the foundation will focus on supporting charities that enhance the lives of all Canadians, no matter the social aspect they serve.

"Vision allows us to take in and enjoy all which life has to offer, so it feels like a natural step to ensure our philanthropic foundation mirrors that," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chairman of FYidoctors. "We were pleased to have made significant contributions under the FYi Foundation for Sight and are eager to continue doing so – just now with a broader goal for all aspects of life."

FYidoctors | Visique has always valued having a positive influence beyond its clinics' doors and, through the Enhancing Life Foundation, looks forward to being more actively involved in numerous community outreach initiatives. The foundation will be managed as a flow-through fund overseen by the Calgary Foundation, which will redirect funds to initiatives and charitable partners nationwide. This year, FYidoctors | Visique aims to raise $200,000.

"We are delighted to change the name of our foundation to one which is a descriptive representation of what we aim to do with it – enhance lives," said Dr. Karen Hayward, Chair of the Enhancing Life Foundation. "Our profession has provided us the ability to enhance lives daily by providing first rate eye care and eye wear to protect and strengthen what I would arguably call our most precious sense – sight. Going forward, we will acknowledge October as Enhancing Life Month and dedicate it to raising funds for worthwhile charities and initiatives across the country."

FYidoctors | Visique has also declared October 24, 2019 as Enhancing Life Day, a day where clinics across the country will be participating in fundraising efforts for various charitable partners. To learn more about how a charitable organization can receive support form FYidoctors | Visique Enhancing Life Foundation, visit your local FYidoctors or Visique clinic.

About FYidoctors and Visique

FYidoctors | Visique is a private, optometrist-owned-and-operated eye care company with its home office located in Calgary, Alberta and a fully automated, freeform laboratory and distribution facility located in Delta, British Columbia. FYidoctors | Visique is currently the world's largest doctor-owned provider of ophthalmic products and services, with over 500 optometrists servicing over 200 locations. To learn more please visit fyidoctors.com.

