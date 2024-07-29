FYidoctors Providing Eyeglasses Replacements to Jasper Wildfire Evacuees

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - With 30 percent of the Town of Jasper lost to wildfire, residents and visitors have evacuated to neighbouring cities with little notice and leaving many personal belongings behind, some including their eyeglasses at home.

Canada's largest optometric network, FYidoctors, with nearly 400 clinics spanning the nation, has launched a glasses replacement program designed to provide vital glasses essentials to individuals affected by wildfire events. The eye care company has committed itself to providing glasses replacements to those who've lost, forgotten, or broken their glasses during evacuations at no cost to the patient. With a focus on extending support in times of crisis, this initiative is not only a response to the recent wildfire challenges but also ensures that it is prepared to help in any potential future natural disaster incidents.

Committed to providing the best patient care possible, FYidoctors' mission of enhancing lives is the cornerstone of how this doctor-owned and doctor-led organization operates. At this time, optometry clinics across British Columbia and Alberta are standing by to provide glasses replacements to anyone affected by the wildfires. If needed, clinics will also provide eye exams, and offer contact lens trials to tie patients over until their new eyewear orders arrive. The production of emergency glasses replacements has been prioritized at its ophthalmic laboratory and warehouse in Delta, B.C., to ensure essential prescription eyewear is provided as soon as possible.

"Amidst the wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta, we want to help in the best way we know how," says Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Founder and CEO of FYidoctors. "This program was created to support those who need their glasses to see, but don't have access to them. We're committed to facing challenges together as a team, providing essential aid for people so that there's one less thing to worry about during these tough times. Our team members are here to support as best we can."

FYidoctors is monitoring the wildfire situation closely to ensure that team members working in affected regions remain safe during these times as they remain open to serve patients.

For updates on clinic closures and relief support, please visit: https://fyidoctors.com/pages/natural-disaster-response

ABOUT FYihealth group

FYihealth group is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization comprised of FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies from 2020-2024, the organization operates almost 400 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance lives, FYihealth group supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives, including giving back to young optometrists through funding and partnerships with the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science and the École d'optométrie de l'Université de Montréal. For more information, please visit www.fyihealthgroup.com

