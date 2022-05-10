FYidoctors named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FYidoctors was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices.

As Canada's largest eye care provider, with over 600 doctors and over 300 clinics serving Canadians from coast to coast, FYidoctors' recognition is fueled by our passion for enhancing lives through providing exceptional, modern patient care. We believe that patients should come before products, and the people we serve have always been at the core of FYidoctors.

Faced, like all businesses, with undeniable COVID-19 challenges, the company took aggressive steps to innovate and reimagine its business model. The company developed new ways to care for its patients and colleagues, focusing on maintaining financial strength, delivering operational excellence. It prioritized the health and well-being of its team, patients and communities. These actions enabled FYidoctors to add a record number of locations, continue investing in leading technology, and continue to provide exceptional service.

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co‑Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize their impressive achievements in such a rapidly changing business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies, and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"We are beyond excited to be named Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair and CEO of FYidoctors. The achievement of this milestone shows the commitment of our team to excellence, innovation, and teamwork. We believe that doctors should define the future of health care and that it is a privilege to accompany Canadians every day on their healthcare journey. It is an honor we want to share with all our employees and doctors striving to make a difference every day.''

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4‑6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020, 2021 & 2022, the organization operates over 300 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For more information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com

