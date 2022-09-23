FYidoctors Named Among Canada's Top Growing Companies in latest Report on Business Ranking

Diversified healthcare organization has grown to include 375 clinics across Canada

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - FYidoctors is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top Growing companies on the 2022 Report on Business annual ranking, unveiled today. The organization earned its place on the prestigious list by generating a three-year growth rate of more than 65%. Moreover, it is the only company in the optical and eye care industry to make this year's ranking.

One of the main growth drivers of FYidoctors and its Quebec-based banner, Visique, it its unique approach: doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient focused. Since its inception in 2008, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care along with patient-centric products and services. FYihealth group has grown to 400 locations in North America, with close to 700 Optometrist Doctors leading the evolution of eye care and eye health. FYidoctors ranked 399th of a total 430 companies named to the 2022 list.

"We are so proud to be named to the list of Canada's Top Growing Companies this year," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair and CEO of FYihealth group. "We are excited for this achievement and the growth we have been able to achieve given the pandemic and the hyper-competitive environment of our industry. Our teams, whether at the home office or clinic levels, have shown incredible commitment, loyalty, resilience, motivation, and hard work—all of which has been instrumental to our success."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements.

The full list of 2022 companies along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

