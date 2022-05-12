FYidoctors launches unique Future Vision Leaders Program with up to $100K in Forgivable, Individual Loans, to Support the Next Generation of Canadian Optometrists

Canada's largest eye care provider enhancing the lives of patients by giving new doctors access to funds, innovation and industry leadership amid rising tuition costs

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is pleased to launch its Future Vision Leaders program, a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to help new and recent optometry graduates with up to $100,000 in forgivable loans. This unique program aims to partner the next generation of optometrists with patients and regions across Canada that are in marked need of professional eye care expertise, apart from giving new optometrists a career boost unlike no other.

"FYidoctors was founded on doctors defining what eye care looks like—both now and in the future," says company Chair and CEO Dr. Alan Ulsifer. "This includes the vision to bring the highest level of eye care to all regions of Canada, with special appreciation and presence in rural and under-serviced areas. Eyecare and vision is too important to the quality of one's life to be limited in availability. We are excited about the Future Vision Leaders program to help us fill these important public needs while giving the next generation of optometrists rewarding opportunities."

As part of the program, FYidoctors will assess applicants on an ad hoc basis and offer them 100% forgivable loans of up to $100,000 for new graduates as well as those who have graduated within the last several years. Successful applicants who enter the program will then be partnered with clinics in either urban, rural or remote regions, with the aim of bolstering the future of the industry while giving Canadians in those regions better all-around access to eye care.

Apart from the Future Vision Leaders loan, graduates who enter the program will also receive competitive base rate compensation, optical benefits and access to world-class innovation, leadership and development opportunities. Additionally, individuals could be eligible for guaranteed minimum pay and moving expenses.

"I was a young optometrist when we founded FYidoctors in 2008," says Dr. Michael Naugle, FYidoctors' Vice President, Optometric Partnerships, "and I have benefitted from our OD-owned and controlled model that allows us to practice to the highest level of care due to our emphasis on technology and advanced eye care. As the largest collegial ownership model, we are always looking for the best optometric talent. This one-of-a-kind program helps serve our collective goals in a way that everyone—especially the health care industry—wins. We are excited for its launch and to congratulate our first cohort of Future Vision Leaders."

Interested applicants are encouraged to email [email protected] for more details and to initiate a discussion with a program advisor.

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020 and 2021, the organization operates over 300 locations across the country.

