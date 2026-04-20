FYidoctors Featured as World's Greatest Optical Company

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - FYidoctors is proud to announce its feature on the internationally broadcasted television series World's Greatest, which highlights leading organizations, innovators, and companies making a meaningful impact across industries.

The episode, filmed in Calgary, Alberta, showcases FYidoctors and its doctor-led, patient-first approach to eye care. The segment highlights how the organization is working to redefine modern optometry through clinical excellence, innovation, and a focus on improving patient outcomes across North America.

FYidoctors - Calgary - Mission Square - Filming World's Greatest (CNW Group/FYidoctors)

"Being featured on World's Greatest is an opportunity to highlight the passion and purpose that drives our doctors and teams every day," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of FYihealth group. "It reflects our commitment to putting patients first and continuously improving how eye care is delivered, while also building an organization where doctors are empowered to lead and shape the future of the profession."

The segment underscores FYidoctors' foundation as a doctor-led network, where collaboration across clinics, support teams, and manufacturing operations enables consistent, high-quality care across more than 370 locations. It also highlights the organization's integrated approach from advanced diagnostic technology and in-house lens manufacturing to specialized programs such as myopia management and dry eye care which are designed to support patients at every stage of their eye health journey. The feature also touches on efforts to improve access to care, including mobile clinic services for underserved communities.

For patients, this means more accessible, coordinated care closer to home, supported by leading clinical expertise and technology. By integrating clinical care, diagnostics, and manufacturing within one national network, FYidoctors is helping to advance a more connected, patient-centered approach to vision care in Canada. This positions the organization as a leader in redefining how eye care is delivered nationwide.

The full episode is available to watch here: https://fyihealthgroup.com/fyidoctors-featured-as-worlds-greatest-optical-company/

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's largest optometric network with over 370 clinics and retail stores across the country. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, our organization delivers outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Our brands include FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for six consecutive years, achieving Gold status, and certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the USA. FYidoctors has been named among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for organizations with over 1,000 employees and featured on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for four consecutive years. Proudly Made in Canada, our glasses are manufactured at our own facility--Canada's largest lens manufacturing operation--in Delta, BC.

SOURCE FYidoctors

Media Contact: Judy Morgan, Director, Brand Communications, FYihealth group, [email protected]