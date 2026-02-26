Millions of Canadians Living with Dry Eye Now Have Expanded Access to Care: FYidoctors Launches Comprehensive Treatment Program

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading eye care provider, has launched its Dry Eye Treatment Program, an initiative that leverages advanced diagnostic technology, personalized treatment plans, and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy. IPL is a non‑invasive light‑based treatment, which uses gentle light pulses to reduce eyelid inflammation, liquify stagnant meibum and improve meibomian gland function, to relieve dry eye symptoms caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. Each of our 270 clinics offer advanced diagnostic testing and personalized dry eye treatment solutions with a growing number adding IPL treatments.

With an estimated 8.2 million Canadians affected by Dry Eye Disease -- including 3.8 million who remain undiagnosed -- the program aims to close a critical gap in eye care. It also introduces convenient, subscription-based access to dry eye relief products, enabling long-term, patient-centered care.

"Dry eye affects everyone differently, so the care we provide should be just as personal," said Dr. Tanya Flood, Optometrist. "We use advanced, research‑backed diagnostic tools to really understand what's happening on each patient's eye surface--from tear film stability to eyelid gland function. This helps us create a treatment plan that fits their unique needs, symptoms, and daily routines. By combining this personalized approach with easy access to helpful, recommended products, we're making it easier for Canadians to find long‑lasting, comfortable relief from dry eye."

Dry eye impacts millions of Canadians and affects women at significantly higher rates than men, with cases continuing to rise due to increased screen time, aging populations, and environmental factors. Despite its prevalence, many sufferers do not receive proper diagnosis or consistent care. FYidoctors' new program is designed to close this gap by offering:

Advanced diagnostics: State-of-the-art equipment measures tear film quality and ocular surface health for a precise understanding of each patient's condition.

Personalized treatment plans: Each plan is tailored to the patient's symptoms and lifestyle, combining in-clinic care, ongoing monitoring, and at-home therapy.

Subscription product integration: Patients can conveniently access clinician-recommended dry eye relief products through FYidoctors' online platform, ensuring long-term management and adherence.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's largest optometric network with 270 optometry clinics across the country. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, our organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. FYidoctors has also been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for six consecutive years, is listed as Canada's Top Growing Companies on the Globe and Mail's Report on Business, and is certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the USA. Our glasses are Made in Canada; we own and operate Canada's largest lens manufacturing facility in Delta, BC.

