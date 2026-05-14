Celebrating a Milestone Year: FYidoctors Achieves Platinum Best Managed Companies Status and Ranks Among Canada's Best Workplaces™

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - FYidoctors is proud to celebrate an exceptional year, achieving Platinum Club status as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies while also being ranked number 50 among Canada's Best Workplaces™, as well as a Best Workplaces™ for Women, and a Best Workplaces™ with the Most Trusted Executive Team.

Canada's Best Managed Companies - Platinum status (CNW Group/FYidoctors)

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. Each year, hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous and independent evaluation process led by an independent panel of judges, with representation from program sponsors Deloitte and CIBC.

Platinum Club status marks seven consecutive years of recognition among Canada's Best Managed Companies and reflects sustained excellence across the program's key pillars, including strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance. This distinction places FYidoctors among Canada's leading organizations recognized for long-term leadership and growth.

In addition, being named one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ emphasizes the organization's continued commitment to building a trusted, high-performance culture across its clinics, home offices, and Delta lab operations nationwide. The additional recognitions for Women and for Most Trusted Executive Team further reinforce the strength of FYidoctors' inclusive workplace and transparent leadership approach.

"This is an extraordinary milestone for our organization," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of FYihealth group. "Achieving Platinum status as a Best Managed Company while also being recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ speaks to the strength of our strategy and, most importantly, the strength of our people. These honours reflect the dedication of our teams across the country who are committed to delivering exceptional patient care while building a culture rooted in trust and collaboration."

FYidoctors combines innovative eye care delivery with a workplace culture that empowers its people, ensuring team members across clinics, home offices, and our lab are valued, supported, and able to thrive while delivering exceptional care to patients nationwide.

These recognitions collectively highlight FYidoctors' position as a leader not only in eye care, but also in organizational excellence in Canada.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's largest optometric network with over 370 clinics and retail stores across the country. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, our organization delivers outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Our brands include FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for seven consecutive years, achieving Platinum status, and certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the USA. FYidoctors has been named among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for organizations with over 1,000 employees and featured on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for four consecutive years. Proudly Made in Canada, our glasses are manufactured at our own facility--Canada's largest lens manufacturing operation--in Delta, BC.

SOURCE FYidoctors

Media Contact: Judy Morgan, Director, Brand Communications, FYidoctors, [email protected]