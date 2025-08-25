FYidoctors Launches First-Ever Mobile Clinic to Expand Eye Care Access Across Canada

State-of-the-art mobile unit delivers comprehensive vision services directly to communities in need

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Mobile Clinic, a fully-equipped, custom-built optometry clinic designed to bring advanced eye care directly to Canadians wherever they are.

FYidoctors Mobile Clinic at August 15, 2025 Inaugural Event in Partnership with Goodwill Alberta. (CNW Group/FYidoctors)

Rooted in FYidoctors' mission to make vision care more accessible, the Mobile Clinic is a groundbreaking initiative designed to eliminate barriers like distance, mobility, and time. The Mobile Clinic delivers comprehensive, turnkey eye care services: on-site eye exams, lens prescriptions, frame selection, and order fulfillment all under one mobile roof.

"We believe that no one should be limited by where they live or work when it comes to accessing quality eye care," said Jenna MacArthur, FYidoctors Regional Coach, "The launch of our Mobile Clinic is a proud moment for FYidoctors. It brings to life a long-standing vision of reaching more Canadians with the eye care they deserve."

Designed from the ground up, the FYidoctors Mobile Clinic is fully equipped with:

A modern exam lane

400+ frame options for all ages and styles

Prescription lens dispensing services

An accessible wheelchair lift

Onboard washroom

Wi-Fi connectivity

Solar-powered operations for sustainable energy use

FYidoctors' inaugural service was on August 15, 2025 in partnership with Goodwill Alberta where the FYidoctors team cared for multiple patients at a local Calgary location, with nearly all patients recieving new glasses after their eye exams. Next, the team served in Calgary at Central Memorial Park on August 21, 2025 in partnership with Calgary Pop-Up Care Village to provide eye care to vulnerable community members.

Whether serving remote communities, seniors with limited mobility, first responders, corporate workplaces, or underserved populations, the Mobile Clinic brings FYidoctors' patient-first approach beyond the traditional clinic setting.

With a nationwide rollout planned, FYidoctors is targeting areas with limited access to optometric services — helping close the gap in care for thousands of Canadians. The initiative is designed not only to provide convenience but also to address deeper issues in health equity particularly in rural and Indigenous communities.

"Building this clinic has been a dream for us. It is now real and serving those in need," added Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chair of FYihealth group, "It's about meeting people where they are and removing barriers to care because clear vision is essential for learning, working, and living well. We hope to build many more."

To learn more or to request the FYidoctors' Mobile Clinic to come to your community, visit https://fyidoctors.com/pages/mobile-clinic .

About FYihealth group

FYihealth group is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization comprised of FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies from 2020-2025, the organization operates over 370 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance lives, FYihealth group supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives, including giving back to young optometrists through funding and partnerships with the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science and the École d'optométrie de l'Université de Montréal. For more information, please visit www.fyihealthgroup.com

SOURCE FYidoctors

