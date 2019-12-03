FYidoctors Acquires Medical Aesthetics Chain ReNue

The world's largest optometrist-owned eye care company expands into the growing field of medical aesthetics

CALGARY, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - FYidoctors is excited to announce the acquisition of ReNue, a chain of doctor-led medical aesthetics clinics based in Calgary, Alberta. This acquisition marks a significant growth opportunity for FYidoctors, as it seeks to enter the growing field of medical aesthetics.

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Jason McWhirter as an extension of his established medical practice, ReNue provides holistic patient-centric care that helps patients look and feel confident. Blending the safety, security and technology of a medical practice with a highly refined aesthetic sensibility, ReNue offers patients advanced skin care, hair removal, body services, as well as minimally invasive cosmetic options, all in a private and relaxed setting.

As part of the FYidoctors team, ReNue aims to become one of Canada's leading providers of medical aesthetics services, with plans to expand across Canada. FYidoctors has vast experience in bringing over 250 eye clinics together and will share that expertise with Dr. McWhirter as he pursues his dream of building a trusted medical aesthetics brand in Canada.

"To our core, FYidoctors is dedicated to enhancing the lives of our patients," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chairman of FYidoctors. "We are committed to doctor-led patient care, which makes joining forces with ReNue a natural fit. As patients continue to seek out a personalized health care approach, we are positioned to support them on that journey."

Dr. McWhirter said that patients will be the prime beneficiaries of the FYidoctors-ReNue partnership.

"Partnering with a powerhouse like FYidoctors that shares our values of putting patients before products, will enhance our footprint and, ultimately, the quality of care we provide," said Dr. McWhirter. "By bringing together our medical aesthetics expertise with FYidoctors' established system for business support and growth, ReNue is ready to expand operations to bring our trusted, modern and holistic approach to many more patients across Canada."

FYidoctors has been continuously expanding its footprint across Canada, adding almost 70 new locations in 2019 to date. Currently, operations occupy more than 480,000 square feet of retail space, with an additional 47,000 square feet for their state-of-the-art ophthalmic laboratory and distribution centre in Delta, BC.

Backgrounder

FYidoctors

FYidoctors is the world's largest doctor-owned provider of ophthalmic products and services. A privately held, optometrist-owned-and-operated eye care company, with over 500 optometrists, 250 locations and 2500 employees, the organization strives to deliver outstanding patient eye care. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company owns and operates a fully automated, freeform laboratory and distribution facility located in Delta, British Columbia. To learn more please visit fyidoctors.com.

Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO & Chairman of FYidoctors

Dr. Alan Ulsifer graduated from the University of Waterloo as an optometrist in 1990, where he was acknowledged for several awards in clinical achievement, including the Ontario Association of Optometrists Award for Excellence in Patient Management.

After graduating, Dr. Ulsifer became one of the founders and the managing partner of Northern Vision Centre, which developed into one of Canada's largest independent optometric practices. Dr. Ulsifer has also been involved at the executive level within the Alberta Optometric Association, Rotary, the Alberta Freestyle Ski Association and the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

In 2008, Dr. Ulsifer oversaw the creation of FYidoctors, which still stands as the largest business merger in Canadian history in terms of the number of companies involved. He was awarded the Ernst and Young Emerging Entrepreneur Award for Western Canada in 2008 and the Prairies Entrepreneur Award in 2012. Dr. Alan Ulsifer currently serves as CEO & Chairman of the FYidoctors Board of Directors.

ReNue

Dr. Jason McWhirter established ReNue in 2002 with the goal of balancing good medicine with the latest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. ReNue blends the safety, security and technology of a medical practice with a highly refined aesthetic sensibility, offering advanced skin care, body care, hair removal and cosmetic options all in a private, professional and relaxed setting. ReNue has expanded across Calgary to provide high-end cosmetic services in a comfortable and responsible environment, with the same care and attention Dr. McWhirter's patients receive in his medical practice. To learn more please visit ReNue.ca.

Dr. Jason McWhirter, Founder of ReNue

Dr. Jason McWhirter is considered one of Canada's pre-eminent cosmetic physicians and master cosmetic injector. He is a fully licensed physician with a special interest designation in dermatology and skin aesthetics and has undergone extensive training with several leading dermatologists in North America. Dr. McWhirter has a keen interest in minimally invasive and no-downtime cosmetic procedures for facial rejuvenation, and thoroughly enjoys incorporating the latest aesthetic procedures into his practice.

Earning his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alberta, Dr. McWhirter is licensed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta and is a Fellow of the Canadian College of Family Physicians. Recognized as an expert teacher and trainer in the industry, he has lectured many of Canada's largest medical aesthetic suppliers. He is an active member of the Canadian and Alberta Colleges of Physicians and Canadian and Alberta Medical Associations, as well as the Calgary Area Physicians Association and the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine. He also has extensive training in Sports Medicine and Urgent Care Medicine.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is the world's largest doctor-owned provider of ophthalmic products and services. A privately held, optometrist-owned-and-operated eye care company, with over 500 optometrists, 250 locations and 2500 employees, the organization strives to deliver outstanding patient eye care. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company owns and operates a fully automated, freeform laboratory and distribution facility located in Delta, British Columbia. To learn more please visit fyidoctors.com.

SOURCE FYidoctors

For further information: Media Contact: Jerry Nasr, PR and Social Communications Manager, media@venturecommunications.ca, 416-585-2090