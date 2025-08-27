Record revenue and EBITDA following transformational merger

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to report the highlights of its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25).

FY25 Highlights

Figure 1: Movement in NPAT from FY24 to FY25 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited) View PDF FY25 Financial Results (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Record revenue: 90% increase to $1,360M (FY24: $716M)

Record adjusted EBITDA1: 84% increase to $498M (FY24: $271M) – generated at a competitive EBITDA margin of 36%

NPAT: 63% decrease to $35M (FY24: $95M) - due to one off transaction costs

Underlying free cash flow: 120% increase to $224M (FY24: $102M)

Earnings per share: 3.85 cents per share (FY24: 20.11 cents per share)

Cash, bullion & liquids up 38% – to $364M

33% increase in dividends to 3cps (FY24: 2.25cps)

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"FY25 was transformative for Westgold and added the strategic Southern Goldfields assets to Westgold's portfolio.

Through targeted investments in infrastructure and talent across the Group, we doubled our operational scale and achieved record gold production of 326koz. One off transaction costs impacted full year statutory profit, but record EBITDA and free cash flow demonstrated the latent capacity of the expanded portfolio.

Westgold finished the year with $364M in cash, bullion and liquid investments. Our balance sheet and confidence in our future cash flows, provides the opportunity to reward shareholders with a dividend in excess of our current policy, and to initiate a share buy-back programme."

__________________________________ 1 Excludes stamp duty and acquisition costs for the merger with Karora Resources Ltd. and the gain on disposal of Lakewood.

FY25 Summary

Key Consolidated Results FY25 FY24 Movement Revenue ($M) 1,360 716 90 % Gold sales (oz) 308,979 227,691 36 % Achieved gold price ($/oz) 4,387 3,135 40 % Cost of sales ($M) 1,126 559 101 % EBITDA ($M) 446 271 65 % Adjusted EBITDA2 ($M) 498 271 84 % Adjusted EBITDA/oz ($/oz) 1,526 1,192 28 % EBIT ($M) 120 134 -10 % Profit before income tax ($M) 112 137 -18 % NPAT ($M) 35 95 -63 % Net cashflow from operations3 ($M) 357 352 1 % Underlying free cash flow4 ($M) 224 102 120 % Earnings per share (cps) 3.85 20.11 -81 % Dividends (cps) 3.00 2.25 33 % Key Balance Sheet Items 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Movement Cash & cash equivalents 240 236 2 % Cash, bullion & liquids5 364 263 38 % Net Assets ($M) 1,969 692 185 %

__________________________________ 2 Excludes stamp duty and acquisition costs for the merger with Karora Resources Ltd. and the gain on disposal of Lakewood. 3 Excludes the realisation of $95.5 million worth of bullion on hand at year end (19,040oz at a spot price of $5,019/oz). 4 Underlying free cash flow is operating + investing cash flows excluding cash outflows for investments in Karora Resources and cash inflows from the disposal of Lakewood, and the purchase and sale of financial assets. It also includes bullion on hand value (at spot). 5 Bullion is valued at the closing gold price.

The incorporation of the Southern Goldfields, acquired on 1 August 2024, contributed 129koz of gold and assisted in the delivery of a record 326koz of gold production for the Group. Westgold maintained its full exposure to the higher gold prices throughout the year, which when combined with record production delivered a record yearly revenue of $1,360M, an increase of 90%.

Westgold's strong production results in FY25 enabled an 84% increase in (adjusted)2 EBITDA to $498M and a robust EBITDA margin of 36%. EBITDA per ounce increased year on year by 28% to $1,526/oz, demonstrating improved operational profitability and production efficiency.

Net profit after income tax in FY25 was $35M, lower than the prior year and predominantly due to the impact of one-off transaction costs and related admin costs, the increased depreciation and amortisation resulting from the larger cost base and production from the Southern Goldfields and higher income tax year on year.

These increased costs were partially offset by higher gross profit and the gain on the disposal of Lakewood (See Figure 1).

At the end of the period, Westgold had accumulated ~$96M in unsold bullion on its balance sheet (19,040oz at a spot price of $5,019/oz). These ounces were produced in Q4 FY25 at an AISC of $2,688/ounce.

Westgold's stronger operational performance in FY25 resulted in underlying free cash flow of $224M. After returns to shareholders, investment in Karora and income tax payments, Westgold closed the period with $364M in cash, bullion and liquid investments and total available liquidity of $614M (including the $250M undrawn balance of the Company's corporate credit facility).

For more information on the dividend and share buyback, please refer to the announcement "Final Dividend Declared for FY25 and On-Market Share Buyback Approved" filed on the ASX and SEDAR on 28 August 2025.

For more information on FY25 financial results, please refer to Westgold's "FY25 - Appendix 4E and Annual Financial Report" filed on the ASX and SEDAR on 28 August 2025.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

