FX Transparency Appoints Joseph Conlan as Head of Business Development

"Joe has the FX domain and marketing expertise to manage the rapid growth we're experiencing due to compliance mandates like MiFID II, PRIIPs, and the FX Global Code of Conduct," said John Galanek, FXT's CEO. "Our sophisticated and loyal client base continues to demand new ways to improve FX oversight and lower trading costs. Everything we build is client-driven, and we are lucky to have some of the brightest investors in the world as our clients."

Conlan joins FX Transparency with more than 25 years of foreign-exchange experience, most recently as global head of sales for digital-currency startup San Juan Mercantile Bank. Prior to that he ran the FX sales team at INTL FCStone for 11 years. Earlier in his career, Conlan helped migrate the CME's FX futures from the Exchange Floor to e-trading platform Globex, and worked in senior FX sales roles for EBS, Congotec, Integral, and Currenex.

"FXTanalytics delivers sophisticated data-mining tools as a complement—not a replacement—to our expert consultations where actionable directives are prescribed to help our clients reduce trading costs," said Conlan. "Personal attention to each client has always been this company's differentiator in the FX TCA space, and I will continue to build on that high level of service that our customers expect from us."

About FX Transparency, LLC

FX Transparency is the largest independent provider of foreign-exchange transaction cost analysis (FX TCA) and currency-execution consulting globally. The firm's mission is to quantify and reduce currency-trading costs exclusively for institutional buy-side market participants. FX Transparency was founded in 2009 and has offices in Framingham, MA, and Melbourne, Australia. For more information about FX Transparency's TCA services or to see how your company's execution costs compare to others using the FXT Peer Universe™ program, please visit our website at www.fxtransparency.com.

