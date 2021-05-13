The Quebec company is positioning itself as the Canadian leader in multi-cloud integration and management services

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - FX Innovation, which specializes in implementing and managing enterprise cloud infrastructure, is now a Google Cloud partner, making it one of the first players in Canada to become a partner with the major platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Service Now.

The role of FX Innovation

FX Innovation is an expert on large cloud platforms and specializes in supporting the digital transformation of companies by modernizing technological infrastructure. In order for companies to transform and innovate, it is necessary to offer them modern infrastructures.

FX Innovation works closely with its clients to implement cloud-based technology foundations that ensure sound governance, rigorous financial management and the most secure environments. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we are able to support our customers in adopting and migrating to cloud computing using best practices," says Guillaume Bazinet, CEO of FX Innovation.

Why Google Cloud?

According to Gartner, by 2025, more than 80% of companies will become hybrid and multi-cloud, up from less than 50% in 2020. Professional service and public cloud management contracts will require both hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities from the provider.

With this new partnership with Google Cloud, FX Innovation is able to meet the growing demand from customers and the market for this technology.

FX Innovation's deep expertise will enable its customers to take advantage of Google Cloud's powerful solutions such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) IAM (Cloud Identity and Access Management) and data analytics.

About FX Innovation

FX Innovation supports companies in their digital transformation journey by analyzing their business needs and delivering the technological foundations on which they must be built to perform in the digital era. We are the largest Canadian player to have certifications and formal partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and ServiceNow, four market-leading cloud platforms that occupy a strategic place in the digital transformation of companies. We aspire to create value for the Canadian economy and position ourselves as an employer of choice for IT talent.

